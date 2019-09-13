The 2020 presidential election is still more than a year away, but the campaign season for potential candidates has already hit full speed. While numerous Democratic candidates position themselves as the one to retake the White House, Republicans are hoping to keep President Donald Trump in the Oval Office for another four years. As the election season heats up, here are a few podcasts about U.S. politics to listen to.

Political Gabfest

Produced by Slate Magazine, Political Gabfest features Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson and David Plotz as they discuss the latest in U.S. politics. Each week Bazeloln, Dickerson and Plotz focus on the latest high-profile political developments, political banter and incisive analysis of the important issues. Recent episodes include "Prolix Prorogue," "Don’t Worry I’ll Pardon You" and "1619."

Find it: https://slate.com/podcasts/political-gabfest

NPR Politics Podcast

National Public Radio’s Politics Podcast lets listeners follow the latest in political news and issues with NPR’s political reporters. Host Scott Detrow discusses weekly roundups and quick takes on the political news of the day. From the latest scandals to the latest election polls, the Politics Podcast will keep you up to date on the ever-changing political landscape. Recent episodes include "Weekly Roundup: Wednesday, September 11," "Trump Fires National Security Advisor John Bolton" and "The 3rd Democratic Presidential Debate: What You Should Watch For."

Find it: https://www.npr.org/podcasts/510310/npr-politics-podcast

Pod Save America

Covering the political news of the moment, co-hosts Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor offer in-depth analysis along with guests who are close to the week’s stories. The hosts are also joined by journalists, politicians, comedians and activists for freewheeling conversations. Recent episodes include "Taliban sleepovers and midnight cat videos," "High crimes and weather map misdemeanors" and "2020: Bill de Blasio on tasking the rich and rooting for the Red Sox."

Find it: https://crooked.com/podcast-series/pod-save-america/

The Weeds

Produced by news and opinion website Vox, The Weeds features host Matthew Yglesias, who is joined by Ezra Klein, Sarah Kliff, Dara Lind, Jane Coaston and other Vox contributors, discussing the complex world of American politics. On Tuesdays and Fridays each week, the group digs into the weeds of health care, elections, housing and other important issues. Recent episodes include "A plan to revive American unions," "The left’s path to power" and "Trumps primary challengers."

Find it: https://www.vox.com/the-weeds