LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – More than Daylight Saving Time is springing forward. The Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated $448 million for tomorrow night’s drawing, after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday.

The estimated cash option is $271.7 million.

“The time has sprung forward in Arkansas, and now Powerball has sprung forward to an exciting $448 million,” said Bishop Woosley, Arkansas Scholarship Lottery director. “Now is the time to purchase a chance in tomorrow night’s jackpot.”

The advertised Powerball jackpot has not been above the $400 million mark since last October when two winning tickets split a $687.8 million jackpot.

Woosley said March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month, and he wants to remind players to know their limits and play responsibly.

“This month is an opportunity for the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery to reaffirm our year-round commitment to responsible play,” Woosley said. “Lottery games are designed to be entertainment. If the games stop being fun, then there are resources that can help such as the Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700.”

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in New York in the Dec. 26 drawing. Since then, there have been 21 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot prizes with the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play. Tickets are sold in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

All winning and non-winning Powerball tickets are eligible to enter in the lottery’s newest Second Chance promotion – March into May Spring Cash Giveaway. Between now and May 31 players can enter Powerball and newly issued non-winning scratch-off tickets from March, April and May. More than $170,000 in cash will be given away in three drawings scheduled for April 4, May 2 and June 4.

For more information on the Spring Cash Giveaway, to enter tickets or to join The Club, players should visit MyArkansasLottery.com.