Community School of the Arts announces its production of The Wizard of Oz presented by the National Award-Winning Youth Theatre Company at CSA. Celebrating the 80th year since the release of the original movie, this timeless classic is perfect for the entire family! Some 35 teens will take the stage March 8-9 at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center in downtown Fort Smith for this wonderful show! In addition, some 20 children from the CSA Kids Theatre program will join the teen cast as munchkins for the show. Show times are set for: Friday March 8 at 7pm, Saturday March 9 at 2pm and again at 7pm.

Tickets are: $15 Adults, $12 children 10 and under, $10 for a group of 10 or more.

Tickets are available online at csafortsmith.org or by calling 479-434-2020. You may also stop by CSA at 2701 Old Greenwood Road. CSA is pleased to offer a professional group of faculty to work with children and teens. The show is Directed by Shannon Stoddard, Musical Direction by George and Sheila Mann, Choreography by Jennifer Woodside Anderson, and Costumes by Chandra Whatley. Don’t miss one of the best shows ever!