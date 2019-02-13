Community School of the Arts presents “An Afternoon of Gaither” -Saturday February 23 at 2pm at Rye Hill Baptist Church. The concert will highlight the best Gaither style music and favorite old time hymns. Area soloists, a southern gospel quartet, and area choirs are participating in this much-loved concert.

CSA has offered this event many times in the past and it is a favorite for those who love great Gospel music. Participating Churches include: Rye Hill Baptist, Concord Baptist, First Baptist Church of Alma. Soloists include: Barry Law, Carrie French, Robert Wight, Rosilee Russell, Ryan Stewart, and the men’s quartet made up of Steve Stewart, Donnie Crosswhite, Brandon Willey, and Andy Anderson. The Concert selections include: Because He Lives, Amazing Grace, I’ll Fly Away, He Touched Me, The King is Coming, I Believe in a Hill Called Mount Calvary, and more! A wonderful afternoon of the very best in Gospel Music!

Tickets are only $10 and are available online at csafortsmith.org or by calling CSA at 479-434-2020. You may also stop by CSA at 2701 Old Greenwood Road. Tickets are also available at The Solid Rock in Ft. Smith, Rye Hill Baptist, Concord Baptist, and First Baptist Alma.