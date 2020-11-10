OKLAHOMA CITY — Advancements in COVID-19 testing are now being offered by a start-up, Wheeler Labs, located in Oklahoma City. The product is an at-home saliva collection kit coupled with PCR testing, which gives communities everywhere access to the latest technology in coronavirus testing.

"Wheeler Labs is the only Oklahoma City-based laboratory offering at-home saliva testing," states Wheeler Labs CEO Dr. Jesse McCool. "The Wheeler Labs team is proud to be bringing the best possible testing solutions to people and businesses across the country while enabling back-to-school and back-to-work testing strategies."

Wheeler Labs' COVID-19 test has been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). The test utilizes a technology called quantitative reverse transcription PCR (RT-qPCR) which has high sensitivity (97.1%) and specificity (98.2%) for detecting the SARs-CoV-2 virus (RNA). Wheeler Labs is a state-of-the-art molecular amplification lab regulated by CLIA. The company is wholly focused on addressing COVID-19 and is quickly becoming a go-to testing partner. Results are typically delivered within 24-48 hours of sample receipt.

Wheeler's COVID-19 test kits can be ordered online at www.wheeler-labs.com and shipped directly to homes, businesses, pharmacies and clinics. The kit costs $125, which includes lab fees, telehealth provider authorization and overnight shipping back to the lab. Upon checkout, customers choose two-day or overnight shipping to receive the kit. The saliva collection is performed without clinical supervision per simple enclosed instructions.

FedEx is Wheeler Labs' partner for overnight sample return.

McCool said the company's goal is to improve access to the gold standard in testing and help contain the spread of COVID-19.

"We know people are worried, and they need reliable, fast testing, whether they live in a metro area or far from a medical facility, whether they are homebound or travelling," he said. "This is the solution people have been waiting for!"

Wheeler Labs, which is located at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center Research Park, recently finalized its seed round of funding led by Echo Investment Capital.