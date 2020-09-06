The love and passion for farming is part of Madison Woody’s DNA. A native of Norfork, the 19-year-old daughter of Derek and Trisha Woody, comes from a family who have been raising cattle in Arkansas for three generations. A sophomore at Oklahoma State University majoring in pre-veterinary medicine, she was recently named 2021 Oklahoma Miss Agriculture USA.

Miss Agriculture USA is a scholarship pageant that celebrates and promotes agriculture. The nonprofit organization is an advocacy program for women to teach and enhance the American Agriculture story.

Woody will compete in the National Miss Agriculture USA Competition in June of next year. Her platform, she says, is to shed light on farmers in small communities.

"While many large operations make up the majority of US production, small farms build and steady the economy," Madison said. "Just like the movement to support small businesses, my movement is to promote not only small farmers but all farmers. I am an AGvocate for Agriculture."

"Agriculture is a major part of everyday life," adds Madison. "From food to medicine, we are surrounded by different aspects of agriculture."

A 2019 graduate of Norfork High School, Madison was an active member of FFA showing lambs and cattle, including a grand champion heifer, at the Baxter County and Arkansas State fairs. Her agriculture interests include market lambs, commercial sheep and cattle, agricultural research, and ag business management. Her goal is to become a large animal veterinarian and return to Norfork and serve famers.

"Growing up in my small community, I have seen many farmers suffer because large animal veterinary services are not easily accessible," Madison said. "During my FFA career, there were many times I struggled to afford, much less find, a vet for my farming needs."

Leanna Martin, the agriculture teacher and FFA advisor at Norfork High School remembers Madison’s decorated FFA career.

"She was always extremely dedicated to her projects, and she was not afraid to try new things," Martin said. "The work ethic she exhibited and her willingness to step out of her comfort zone definitely has contributed to her continued success outside the classroom. The teachers and staff at Norfork are all incredibly proud of our hometown girl."

A 2019 recipient of a scholarship from the Schliemann Center for Women’s Health Education at Baxter Regional Medical Center, Woody was assigned Katrina Neis as her mentor.

"Each scholarship recipient is assigned a mentor from the Schliemann board of directors," explains Stefany Isham, coordinator at the Schliemann Center.

The mentors provide guidance to the recipients as they transition from high school to college with the relationship continuing over the four years of the scholarship.

Neis, a Schliemann Center board member since 2018, says Woody was one of her first mentees.

"One of the things that makes her stand out is her proactive nature. She has a great attitude, is organized, very competent and kind. She told me she hopes to be a role model and provide support for other women. Madison seems to be able to handle anything that comes her way and I believe she is destined for great things."

For four years Madison has worked part-time and summers as an intern at Baxter County Animal Hospital for Drs. James Snodgrass and Sarah Shedenhelm. Two years ago, she received veterinary certification through Texas A&M.

"When I started working for Dr. Snodgrass four years ago, he took me under his wing and taught me so much," Madison said. "He has inspired me to pursue a career in veterinary medicine."

Dr. Shedenhelm, who has worked with Woody for over a year, calls her, "A remarkable young woman ... She is intelligent, hardworking and a joy to work with. This young lady has a bright future in whatever career field she chooses."

At the urging of friends Woody started her own business, Tricks and Trinkets Dog Company selling the dog treats she makes for dogs on the internet.

"I began by creating healthy alternative treats from oat and rice flours for my dog, Liz. They are a homemade, plant-based product available at the website I created on Facebook and Instagram."

Anyone interested in having Madison Woody appear at an event may contact info@missagricultureusa.org. For information about the Miss Agriculture USA organization, visit www.MisAgricultureUSA.org.