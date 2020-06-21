AMCO Products Company was pleased to celebrate Nelson Resch's 60th anniversary with the company on June 17, 2020. He began working for Anderson-Martin Machine Co., as it was known then, in 1960 and has been a valuable employee for all these years.

Larry Shafer of Sallisaw was recently honored by Averitt Express for 20 years of service.

He is now among the more than 1,300 active Averitt associates who are members of the company’s Over 20 Team, an exclusive group of associates who have served 20 or more years with Averitt.

Averitt’s Fort Smith-area facility is located at 4301 S. Zero Street.