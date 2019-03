WESTWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

March 13

Taco Snacks or Corn Dog, Pinto Beans, Garden Salad with Ranch, Wheat Chocolate Chip, Cookie

March 14

Popcorn Chicken or Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes / Gravy, Black Eyed Peas, Wheat Roll

March 15

Cheese Pizza or Dilly Chicken Bites, Carrots, Garden Salad with Ranch

March 18

No School/ Spring Break

March 19

No School/ Spring Break

EAST POINTE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

March 13

Taco Snacks or Corn Dog, Pinto Beans, Garden Salad with Ranch, Wheat Chocolate Chip, Cookie

March 14

Popcorn Chicken or Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes / Gravy, Black Eyed Peas, Wheat Roll

March 15

Cheese Pizza or Dilly Chicken Bites, Carrots, Garden Salad with Ranch

March 18

No School/ Spring Break

March 19

No School/ Spring Break

EAST HILLS MIDDLE SCHOOL

March 13

Chicken Soft Taco or Beefy Nachos, Pinto Beans / Lettuce / Tomato / Salsa / Cheese, Wheat Chocolate Chip Cookie OR

BBQ Beef Sandwich, Potato Smiles, Raw Veggie Sticks / Ranch

March 14

Vegetable Beef Soup, Grilled Cheese Sandwich or Sloppy Joe, With Baked Beans, Garden Salad with Ranch OR Hot Dog

Baked Beans, Coleslaw

March 15

Pizza Crunchers or Pepperoni Pizza, Carrots, Garden Salad with Ranch OR Chicken Sandwich, Carrots, Salad Cup

March 18

No School / Spring Break

March 19

No School / Spring Break

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL

March 13

Toasted Ham / Cheese Sandwich, Sweet Potato Fries, Salad Cup, Pickle Spear

March 14

Taco Soup / Shredded, Cheese, Tortilla Chips / Salsa, Garden Salad with Ranch, Cinnamon Roll

March 15

Stromboli, Broccoli, Garden Salad with Ranch

March 18

No School/ Spring Break

March 19

No School/ Spring Break

HIGH SCHOOL

March 13

Toasted Ham / Cheese Sandwich, Sweet Potato Fries, Salad Cup, Pickle Spear

March 14

Taco Soup / Shredded, Cheese, Tortilla Chips / Salsa, Garden Salad with Ranch, Cinnamon Roll

March 15

Stromboli, Broccoli, Garden Salad with Ranch

March 18

No School/ Spring Break

March 19

No School/ Spring Break

HACKETT PUBLIC SCHOOLS

March 13

Chicken Panini, Chips, Carrots, Fruit, Milk

March 14

No School/ P/T Conf. 1:30-7:30pm

March 15

No School

March 18

Spring Break / Classes Resume March 25th