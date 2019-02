WESTWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

February 27

Beefy Nachos or Mexican Chicken Casserole, Refried Beans, Lettuce / Tomato / Salsa, Chocolate Cupcake

February 28

Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes / Gravy, Black Eyed Peas, Wheat Roll

March 1

Stuffed Crust Pepperoni Pizza or Cheese Bread Sticks / Marinara, Broccoli, Carrots

March 4

Mini Corn Dogs or BBQ Pork Sandwich, Tater Tots, Raw Veggie Sticks / Ranch

March 5

Chicken Nuggets or Steak Fingers, French Fries, Garden Salad with Ranch

EAST HILLS MIDDLE SCHOOL

February 27

Chicken Fajita or Taco Snacks, Pinto Beans, Lettuce / Tomato / Salsa, Chocolate Cupcake OR Dilly Chicken Sandwich, Potato Wedges, Salad Cup

February 28

Spaghetti / Bread Stick or Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Green Beans, Garden Salad with Ranch OR BBQ Pork Sandwich, Baked Beans, Raw Veggie Sticks / Ranch

March 1

Stuffed Crust Pepperoni Pizza or Cheese Bread Sticks / Marinara, Carrots, Garden Salad with Ranch OR Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Carrots, Salad Cup

March 4

BBQ Pork Sandwich or Mini Corn Dogs, French Fries, Baked Beans OR Hamburger, French Fries, Salad Cup

March 5

Roasted Turkey or Steak Fingers, Mashed Potatoes / Gravy, Green Beans, Wheat Roll OR Toasted Ham / Cheese sandwich, Green Beans, Salad Cup

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL

February 27

Hot Dog / Relish, Baked Beans, Cole Slaw, Baked Chips

February 28

Chili with Beans, Corn Chips, Shredded Cheese, Garden Salad with Ranch, Cinnamon Roll

March 1

Stuffed Crust Sausage Pizza, Carrots, Garden Salad with Ranch

March 4

Taco Salad, Tortilla Chips, Refried Beans, Lettuce / Tomato / Salsa / Cheese / Sour Cream, Royal Brownie

March 5

Roasted Turkey, Mashed Potatoes / Gravy, Carrots, Wheat Roll

HACKETT PUBLIC SCHOOLS

February 27

Chicken Fried Steak, Potatoes, Broccoli, Fruit, Milk

February 28

Burrito, Lettuce Cup, Beans, Fruit, Milk

March 1

Chicken Sandwich, Fries, Fruit, Milk