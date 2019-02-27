Chelsea and Jared Dupire of Barling announce the birth of a boy born February 12, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Tara Brannam of Huntington announce the birth of a daughter born February 12, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Rachel and Patrick Burns of Greenwood announce the birth of twin daughters born February 12, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Lindsay and Jeremy Hart of Huntington announce the birth of a daughter born February 14, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Melissa and Billy Gilbert of Greenwood announce the birth of a son born February 15, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Keturah and Kelly Neal of Hackett announce the birth of a daughter born February 18, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.