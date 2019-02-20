Wednesday

Feb 20, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Holly and Steven Gates of Greenwood announce the birth of a daughter born on February 7, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.


Jenna and Tyler Chappell of Mansfield announce the birth of a daughter born on February 7, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.


Jennifer Brimble and Ryan Black of Huntington announce the birth of a daughter born on February 8, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.


Jordan and Christopher Yarberry of Greenwood announce the birth of a son born on February 10, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.