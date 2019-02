WESTWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

February 6

Beef Taco Salad or BBQ Pork Sandwich, Pinto Beans, Lettuce / Tomato / Salsa, Shredded Cheese, Snickerdoodle Cookie

February 7

Chicken Tetrazzini / Wheat Roll or Cheese Bread Sticks / Marinara, Carrots, Garden Salad with Ranch

February 8

Sausage Pizza or Fish Sandwich, California Blend Vegetables, Garden Salad with Ranch

February 11

Toasted Ham/Cheese Sandwich or Sloppy Joe, Tater Tots, Cole Slaw

February 12

Cheeseburger or BBQ Rib Sandwich, French Fries, Salad Cup

EAST HILLS MIDDLE SCHOOL

February 6

Taco Salad or Beef / Bean / Cheese Burrito, Refried Beans, Lettuce / Tomato / Salsa / Cheese, Wheat Chocolate Chip, Cookie OR Egg Rolls / Sweet n Sour Sauce, Corn, Garden Salad with Ranch

February 7

Chicken Spaghetti or Chicken Parmesan, Carrots, Broccoli, Wheat Breadstick OR Crispito / Salsa, Broccoli, Garden Salad with Ranch

February 8

Meat Combo Calzone or Pizza Crunchers, California Blend Vegetables, Garden Salad with Ranch OR Spicy Chicken Sandwich, California Blend Vegetables, Salad Cup

February 11

Chicken Sandwich or Fish Sandwich, French Fries, Salad Cup OR Bacon Cheeseburger, French Fries, Salad Cup

February 12

Turkey Tetrazzini or Dilly Chicken Bites, Carrots, Broccoli, Wheat Roll OR Cheese Bread Sticks / Marinara, Carrots, Broccoli

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL

February 6

Dilly Chicken Sandwich, Tater Tots, Raw Veggie Sticks / Ranch

February 7

Vegetable Beef Soup, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Garden Salad with Ranch

February 8

Sausage Pizza, Broccoli, Garden Salad with Ranch

February 11

Taco Salad, Tortilla Chips, Pinto Beans, Lettuce / Tomato / Salsa, Cheese / Sour Cream, Oatmeal Cookie

February 12

Oven Roasted Chicken, Mashed Potatoes / Gravy, Broccoli, Wheat Roll

HIGH SCHOOL

February 6

Dilly Chicken Sandwich, Tater Tots, Raw Veggie Sticks / Ranch

February 7

Vegetable Beef Soup, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Garden Salad with Ranch

February 8

Sausage Pizza, Broccoli, Garden Salad with Ranch

February 11

Taco Salad, Tortilla Chips, Pinto Beans, Lettuce / Tomato / Salsa, Cheese / Sour Cream, Oatmeal Cookie

February 12

Oven Roasted Chicken, Mashed Potatoes / Gravy, Broccoli, Wheat Roll

HACKETT PUBLIC SCHOOLS

February 6

Nuggets, Mashed Potatoes, Broccoli, Fruit, Milk

February 7

Pizza, Salad, Mixed Veggies, Milk

February 8

BBQ Sandwich, Fries, Beans, Fruit, Milk

February 11

Burrito, Salad, Corn, Fruit, Milk

February 12

Fajitas, Beans, Pepper Strips, Fruit, Milk