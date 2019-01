WESTWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

January 23

Taco Snacks or Chicken Soft Taco ,Refried Beans, Lettuce / Tomato / Salsa, Shredded Cheese, Wheat Chocolate Chip, Cookie

January 24

Chicken Fried Steak or Popcorn Chicken, Mashed Potatoes / Gravy, Black Eyed Peas, Wheat Roll

January 25

Cheese Pizza or Pizza Crunchers, Broccoli, Carrots

January 28

Mini Corn Dogs or Fish Bites, Baked Tater Tots, Coleslaw

January 29

Steak Fingers or Chicken Nuggets, French Fries, Garden Salad with Ranch

EAST POINTE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

EAST HILLS MIDDLE SCHOOL

January 23

Beefy Nachos or Chicken Quesadilla, Refried Beans, Lettuce / Tomato / Salsa, Royal Brownie OR Hot Turkey and Cheese Flatbread, Sweet Potato Crunch, Salad Cup

January 24

Spaghetti / Bread Stick or Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Green Beans, Garden Salad with Ranch OR BBQ Beef Sandwich, Baked Beans, Raw Veggie Sticks / Ranch

January 25

Meat Combo Calzone or Pizza Crunchers, California Blend Vegetables, Garden Salad with Ranch OR Spicy Chicken Sandwich, California Blend Vegetables, Salad Cup

January 28

Vegetable Beef Soup, Grilled Cheese Sandwich or Sloppy Joe, Baked Beans, Garden Salad with Ranch OR Cheeseburger

French Fries, Salad Cup

January 29

Meatloaf or Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes / Gravy, Green Peas, Wheat Roll OR Fish Bites, Onion Rings, Cole Slaw

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL

HIGH SCHOOL

HACKETT SCHOOL DISTRICT

January 23

BBQ Chicken, Beans, Slaw, Biscuit, Fruit, Milk

January 24

Nachos, Lettuce Cup, Tomato, Corn, Fruit, Milk

January 25

Chicken Sandwich, Fries, Fruit, Milk

January 28

Pig in a Blanket, Wedges, Carrots, Ranch, Fruit, Milk

January 29

Soup, Tortilla Chips, Salad, Fruit, Milk