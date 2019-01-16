The Arkansas Economic Development Commission Division of Rural Services has awarded grants totaling $531,602.23 to promote wildlife education and improve school conservation programs to 253 schools and conservation districts in 71 Arkansas counties. The grant program is funded by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) through fines collected from hunting and fishing violations. Only money collected in the county where the violation occurred may be used as grant funds for that county.

All schools in the state are eligible to participate in the program. The funding schools have received in previous years has helped create and maintain archery, fishing and competitive shooting sports programs. Schools also use the money to help improve wildlife education by purchasing educational materials, materials for the creation of indoor and outdoor habitats, lab supplies, and field trips to AGFC nature and education centers. Conservation districts use the funding to help promote wildlife conservation awareness in the communities by hosting environmental education days and fishing derbies for children of all ages.

“Now, more than ever, quality of life plays a larger role in where people look for jobs and raise their families,” said AEDC Executive Director Mike Preston. “This is a great opportunity for our state, as several of the programs funded through the Wildlife Education grant improve educational opportunities while promoting volunteerism and community involvement, all of which contribute to stronger communities.”

Outdoor education plays a vital role in understanding the need to encourage a more viable existence for Arkansas’ youth, according to AGFC Chief of Education Tabbi Kinion.

“By understanding habitat and resource management, we hope to develop a connection between the state’s youth and our wonderful natural resources,” she explained.

Barling Elementary School $150.00

East Hills Middle School $626.64

East Hills Middle School $750.00

Greenwood Jr. High School $626.64

Greenwood Public Schools $626.64

Hackett High School $626.64

Mansfield High School $626.64

Westwood Elementary School $626.64