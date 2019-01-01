Tari Cummings says she's not tired of being told "you sure play hard."

But the first-year UAFS coach is certainly ready to see the script flipped some.

It would be nice to play with a full compliment of players, too.

Harding sophomore Kellie Lampo scored 23 of her career-high 27 points in the first half as the Bison held on for a 70-59 victory before 357 fans at the Stubblefield Center.

UAFS (3-10) trailing by 15 in the third quarter, used a 25-9 burst to take a 53-52 lead with 6:01 left, but then hit a wall as the Bison ended the game on an 18-6 scoring run.

Close, again.

"They didn't quit; we did some good things out here," Cummins said. "We (coaches) have to let them know that it's not for naught ... it will pay off.

"We just have to take care of some of the little things."

Harding (8-2) erased a 25-23 deficit with a 15-3 scoring run to close the half. Lampo, a sophomore from Jessieville, slipped inside for her 25th points of the night on Harding's first possession of the third quarter, and teammate Carissa Caples, a sophomore from Rose Bud, drained a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 43-28.

But the Lions refused to roll over.

"The first half we talked about making sure we were contesting shots," Harding coach Tim Kirby said. "They were taking the (shots) we didn't want them to take, but they were making them. When they started making their run, they were getting to the free throw line and getting to the basket."

After cutting the deficit to 10, UAFS outscored Harding, 6-2 in the final 2:49 of the third quarter, Alexsis Brown's driving layup gave UAFS a 53-52 lead with 6:01 left in the game.

Harding's Peyton Padgett's only bucket of the game proved to be a big one, as her give-and-go layup put the visitors ahead for good (54-53) with 5:43 left to play.

Kirby, a stanch believer in gritty man-to-man defense, tried everything to stop the Lions' run, including switching to a zone defense.

"We play about 10 possessions of zone a year," Kirby said. "We just felt like we needed to do that to shore stuff up. I think it helped us; we rebounded pretty well out of it. I thought we did a good job of limiting second shots."

Held to just four second half points, Lampo was forced to sit some with foul trouble. Sophomore Kennedy Cooper responded with two big baskets and a pair of free throws during Harding's clinching run.

UAFS senior Sarah Elkins of Greenwood scored 11 of her 13 points in the half, including eight points during the Lions' 25-9 burst.

Tarmera Gulley led the team with 15 points.

Cummings was without senior Ellie Lehne.

"We get Tae'Lour (Rhcardson) back, and then we lose Ellie," she said. "We have kids playing injured, as I'm sure everyone does, but it would be nice to have a full throttle of a team."

The Lions resume Heartland Conference play Jan. 9 against Oklahoma Christian.