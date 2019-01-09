August. It was hot and sultry on this Saturday morning. To sleep one more hour would have been heavenly, but Nez was anxious to get our planned project completed.

Brickette! The wonderment of the early tar-black rolls of this rough, insulated covering, wrapped around our box-type house.

We visualized the improvement it would make on the stalk, gray weathered board house that had stood too long without paint. It was a house without shape…without form.

Daddy was a non-fixer, but he gave his consent and with a ladder borrows from a neighbor, Nez and I began our summer project.

Like the name brickette implied, it was supposed to resemble brick, and there were straight, black lines to match, but the old house has stood too long without repair and was out of kilter.

Nez stood back and eyed each piece after we nailed it on, and if too noticeably crooked, she would nail another piece over it. A small bomb could not have penetrated our starting point, but we soon got the “hang” of it.

Nez had cause to experience a state of self-conscious distress about the old house. She was a dating teenager. I was barley twelve and felt only a small amount of anxiety. She was the officer in charge, a slave driver, but we worked well together. I obeyed her.

Daddy said the builder of our house hailed from Kansas, tornado country. Built years ago, it once had a superior position in the community, he said. The roof was flat, with no relief at all. The only flat top house in the world, as far as we knew.

Nez said she thought Daddy’s story about the house was inconsistent with the true facts and we accepted that, but we refused to accept the broken window panes. The black and white striped pillow ticking of the old feather pillows that Mama had crammed in the window panes to keep out mosquitoes in the summer and cold winds in the winter, would convince anyone it was miniature zebras poking their heads out for a breath of fresh air. Daddy promised he would take care of the broken window panes.

“I’ll win enough money playing poker next Saturday to buy the window panes. Jess Simpson is pretty good carpenter. I might even win enough to pay him a little something for his work,” Daddy said in a promising tone of voice.

Mama didn’t seem to care one way or another. She was an outside person ad her garden was her special place. Mama’s garden brimmed with bumble bees and scents of mint, mingled with the more appropriate plants of Blue Lake English Peas, Black Simpson Leaf Lettuce and tender, green onions. The garden fence was barely high enough to keep the chickens out, but it was checked daily by Mama as she made the complete distance around, pulling the rusty wire up to her waist and placing a forked stick into the ground to support it, if needed. The fence posts were of no particular size nor shape. We soon realized out time was wasted convincing Mama that the improvements on the old house would make her garden more attractive.

Nez and I had spent most of our summer vacation on this project. We were extremely proud of our accomplishments, but we were getting weary.

I could see the tiredness in her eyes, and the strong look of determination to get this job completed and I followed her orders…but hesitantly.

“Three sides down and one more to go,” she sang, trying to sound amusing.

“Nez,” I pleaded. “Let’s not spend so much time on the back of the house. No one will notice and Mama doesn’t care.”

“If you want to do a thing, and want to do it really, never let it be by halves, do it fully, freely…or something like that,” she quoted, as the poetic words slowly drifted from her mouth, and as she tacked the last strip of brickette on the back side of the house, I heard a loud thrust and turned in time to see her falling to the ground. She had hit the extended rung of the ladder. I screamed and ran to her. Her faded cotton blouse was hanging from her shoulder. A sudden gush of blood expelled from her torn flesh. Sweat, in visible amounts covered her limp body. She lay still, sobbing silently.

“Mama,” I screamed, as I grabbed the metal handle of the back screen door, slamming it against the side of the house. The full force of Mama’s body knock me to the floor. She had heard the loud scraping of the ladder against the rough brickette as it slowly fell to the ground.

“Run, get your Daddy,” she demanded, as I hurriedly jumped up from the floor. I knew where to find him. He was engross in a friendly game of Saturday poker down by the Western Office.

“Daddy,” I yelled. “Hurry, Nez fell from the ladder.”

Daddy sprang into the air, scattering the bicycle playing cards in all directions. We dashed toward the truck. The truck doors slammed in unison. He silently drove the short distance down the dusty road. I was sobbing uncontrollably. The truck tires screeched as he slammed his foot heavily on the brake pedal.

He reached down and gently lifted her limp body, draped in a homemade feed sack sheet that Mama had placed on her. Mama held her snugly as Daddy drove the four of us, crammed inside the truck, to the Emergency Room. All the way, Mama remained silent and Daddy kept whispering damn as quietly as he could. I continued sobbing.

We soon arrived at the hospital and time crept slowly as we waited, but Daddy’s remark broke the silence.

“The old house wasn’t worth it,” He blurted out, not meaning to sound so loud.

Mama sat dead-still with a look of agreement on her face.

We bolted from our chairs after what seemed like hours as we saw the doctor shuffling toward us.

“She’s going to be alright,” he said reassuringly. “She’s lost a fair amount of blood and it took ten stitches to close the wound.

Staring at Mama, the doctor said, ” By the way, what was the medication you applied to the wound before bringing her in? I noticed the flow of blood was very sluggish and the smell of the medication was overwhelming.”

“Coal oil,” Mama snapped proudly. “It keeps down inflammation and takes out the soreness.”

The doctor didn’t answer, but Mama’s snappy remark did put a questionable frown on his face.

“You can take her home now. He walked away slowly, shaking his head in disbelief.

It was good to have Nez back home. I became Head Nurse and played the part very well.

Nez said the last strip of brickette was probably a little bit crooked, but we wouldn’t worry about it.

Daddy had been fairly quiet up until now, ignoring our conversation.

“I think the doctor had an uncertain amount of belief about your coal oil remedy,” he blurted our mockingly to Mama. With a look of “I don’t care” on her perky face, she didn’t bother to answer him. She kept stroking Nez’s hair.

Summer passed and Nez Recuperated.

I have mixed feelings about the coal oil remedy. Our old house is gone now…scattered to the winds, but I instantly notice the few that are still standing with saggy brickette.