I believe that all are created equal. I believe in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. I believe in family, faith and freedom. I think families should be close and stay together.

I know America, with the exception of the Native American, is a nation of immigrants. These immigrants came here for freedom. We welcomed them with the right to practice their own religion, the right to bear arms and the right to vote.

But what about the problem we're having now? Thousands and thousands of people are seeking asylum in our country. Where are all these homeless people going to go? Fort Chaffee?