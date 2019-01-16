Every August families pack the stores buying back to school supplies on the state’s one and only tax-free weekend. But there’s a store in town that’s always tax free; all year long. It’s Conway Regional Health Center’s gift shop. It’s a special place, a non-profit, staffed by volunteers. All the money from the shop goes right back to the hospital to buy medical equipment and medicines for those who can’t afford them.

It’s a place where new grandparents rush to buy that first baby gift, a place where anxious parents kill time while their child is having his or her tonsils removed, a place where oncology nurses buy balloons for patients who have just had a good looking cancer scan. It’s also a place for you; especially if you don’t like paying tax. As a nonprofit, the store never charges tax. The price on the sticker is the price you pay.

Store manager Becky Benedetti says the shoppers love it when they find out tax isn’t charged. “It’s a good feeling when a customer realizes you haven’t charged them tax. I get to tell them we are always tax free because we are a not for profit medical center. Proceeds from the gift shop are donated back to the medical center,” she says.

The store is currently packed with a tremendous amount of holiday decorations and gifts. You’ll find ornaments, stuffed animals, stockings, fun holiday jewelry, toys, men’s items; even the very popular ‘snap’ jewelry.

“These little jewels or charms snap in and out of each piece of jewelry; and the snaps are only $3 apiece. People love being able to buy several and switch them out with different outfits,” Benedetti says. The snaps fit into bracelets, necklaces, lanyards, warm winter headbands, even the sides of sunglasses.

Benedetti says she doesn’t have one favorite thing in the shop because she loves it all! “I love working here with the volunteers; and the gift shop is a fun place to be even though it’s a LOT of work.”

This fall she received thousands of dollars worth of holiday items from stockings, to coordinating throw pillows, and even festive baby items and preschool toys. Volunteers have had a great time building displays and setting up the shop for Christmas.

“We have a wide variety of Christmas items to try to cover all the different tastes people have. I have so many favorites! My favorite thing about working in the gift shop is getting to help customers find what they need or want. We get to meet so many people; and they each have an incredible story to tell,” Benedetti says.

Mother-daughter volunteer team Marilyn Walter and Erin Starbuck enjoy their family bonding time while choosing to serve. Walter says of Starbuck, “I solicited her to help! During the school year we don’t get to see each other very often because schedules are so busy. This way we are guaranteed to spend time together.”

Starbuck, a stay at home mom, says, “It’s nice to be out of the house and amongst adult people. It’s nice to be needed by someone other than my kids! I was a retail marketing major so this fits with my degree too.”

The gift shop offers personalized service that you don’t find at the big box retailers. A volunteer named Miss Kathy will make up a gift basket for you. You pick what goes inside and she assembles, complete with beautiful box and bow. The shop will even do this for corporations, businesses, or schools wanting to gift their employees at the holidays. You don’t even need to show up. The shop takes phone orders. Volunteers will select the merchandise for you if you offer a price range. Benedetti says, “Someone may live out of town and want us to put something together for a loved one with balloons and flowers. We deliver too! We make specialized gift baskets for whatever the need: a baby shower, get well for friend or family member, a co-workers birthday or congratulations. We do corporate retreat baskets and gifts for your office staff, too.”

Another great kept secret of the Conway Regional gift shop is it offers mission shopping. That means, spending your dollar in a place where it’s used to help someone else. The gift shop money is used to purchase equipment for the hospital which directly affects patient care. It also goes toward something called the Love Fund which pays for medications for patients who can’t afford them. Roughly $5,000 each year helps pay for medicines.

Kiddos who visit the hospital grounds are welcomed by signs directing them to search for hidden toy toads near the water fountain. If they find one they can redeem it for a prize at the gift shop – just a fun incentive for holiday shopping with mom or grandma.

Now you know you can shop tax free year long…regardless of whether it’s back to school season or not!

Gift shop hours are 8:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It’s run by volunteers so hours are subject to change based on volunteer availability. To access it, park by the hospital’s water fountain and use the east entrance doors. For a phone order call 501-450-2288.