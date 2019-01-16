Editor’s Note: This month’s Hometown Hero was submitted to the Log Cabin Democrat by veteran Frank Foshee. He writes in his own words. Mr. Foshee lives in Conway with his wife Barbara.

My name is William Franklin Foshee, “Frank.” I enlisted in the Navy on December 10, 1953, at Little Rock. Final discharge was April 13, 1965, as Yeoman YN1, E6 pay grade. My recruit training was in San Diego, California. I was transferred to Long Beach, California, in June 1954. I was a staff driver while stationed there until October 1955.

While there, I drove for many officials — everyone from the lower officer to a three-star admiral. The last two that I remember was New Year’s Day 1955 when I was assigned to drive for Rear Admiral Dyer and his wife to the Rose Parade/ He was the visiting officer. I was able to sit with him in the box. The next one was when I was assigned to drive for the Secretary of the Navy, Charles Thomas and his wife for 12 days and nights.

In October 1955, I was transferred to Washington, D.C., to a unit called Task Force 43, Operation Deep Freeze 1 & 2. I left for Antarctica.

After we left Panama, I got sick after three or four days. The doctor told me that I had appendicitis and needed and operation. I was the first person to have that operation on an ice bunker. When we got to Antarctica we were met by thousands of penguins. We built the first base there.

The head of Task Force 43 was Rear Admiral Byrd and Rear Admiral Duffect.

We got back to the states in May 1956. I remained with the Task Force until December 1957 in Washington, D.C.

Before being discharged, I got to meet President Dwight D. Eisenhower and shake his hand.

I re-enlisted in January 1958. I was sent to Taipei, Taiwan, until October 1959. While there I worked with three small Churches of Christ. I was able to baptize 54 people into Christ.

In October 1959, I was sent to a Reserve Training Center in Cumberland, Maryland, until December 1963. On Memorial Day 1963, I went to the National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. I got to meet President John F. Kennedy and shake his hand. I was discharged in 1963.

I re-enlisted in January 1964 and was assigned to an aircraft carrier Enterprise. While on the Enterprise, we used airplanes to bomb Vietnam. One plane came back with the bomb still on it. When it landed, it exploded. We lost two men and the plane before we pushed it over the side.

I was in 22 different countries and in 38 different cities. Some I would like to go back to. Some of it I would not go back to if you paid me.

In addition, I had two brothers in the Navy.

John Virgil Foshee was at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. He did not get hurt. He served 10 years. Alvin Luther Foshee was hurt bad in the South Pacific. He served 22 years.

My son, Timothy David Foshee, served four years in the Navy. My granddaughter, Laura Glover, served four years in the Air Force.

Lou Foshee, son of Alvin Foshee, served 30 years in the Army. He retired as full colonel. He was stationed at the Pentagon on 9/11 when it was hit. He just left his office at that time. Everyone in his office was killed — except him.

He spent a long time in the hospital and served 11 years, 3 months and 8 days.

I am very proud to be an American.