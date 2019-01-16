It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Did you sing that in your head? I did.

Christmas is my all-time favorite holiday. I start decorating right after Halloween (don’t judge!) and I leave my trees up until Epiphany – or a few days after, if I’m being completely honest. Since my husband and I started having children, I’ve been honing my decorating skills with the goal of turning our home into a winter wonderland during the holidays.

This year I was honored to be asked to help with a fundraising event that will support Reynolds Performance Hall Main Stage Education Series. If you’re not familiar with this program, it’s wonderful and exposes children to live theatre that may not otherwise have the opportunity to experience it. We’ve taken our children to several performances and I’ve had the opportunity to volunteer at some of these productions, and let me tell you, I have more fun watching and listening to the children than the performance on stage. It’s a magical time for those kids.

This month the Reynolds Main Stage Education series is presenting Junie B. Jones Jingle Bells, Batman Smells. After the performance there will be a fundraising event: Cupcakes and Christmas Chaos with Junie B. The event will include a cupcakes, activities, a photo with Junie B., and some decorations by me! You’re getting a little sneak peak at some of the decorations for the fundraiser. I’m including the supplies that I used, but if you want to see the full tutorial, head on over to my blog, TheMajesticMama.com. And since it once took me four days to sew a shower curtain, no sewing is involved! Hooray for hot glue!

I made Christmas cones and elf hats to serve as centerpieces on the tables. They’re pretty easy to make and the possibilities are endless! You’re only limited by the fabric you can find in the store.

One of the things I most like about this project are the fun colors. You don’t have to use Christmas fabric, in fact, you can make these cones for other holidays too!

Christmas Cones:

• poster board

• pen/marker

• string

• scissors

• hot glue gun

• fabric

• pom poms

• ribbon (optional)

• full tutorial at

TheMajesticMama.com

Elf Hats:

• poster board

• pen/marker

• scissors

• fabric

• hot glue gun

• pom poms

• fur fabric

• full tutorial at

TheMajesticMama.com

As of this writing, there are more tickets available for Cupcakes and Christmas Chaos with Junie B! For more information go to uca.edu/publicappearances/mainstage.

For more Majestic Mama, visit http://themajesticmama.com/