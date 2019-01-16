The Sebastian County prosecutor has charged Rae Von Elizabeth Smith with first-degree murder in the death of a 5-year-old.

Smith, who was initially arrested Friday by Fort Smith police on suspicion of felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor in connection with the death of her five-year-old stepson, was charged with murder Tuesday on grounds that she knowingly caused the death of the child. Smith told police the child, who was pronounced dead Friday at Mercy Hospital, fell down a flight of stairs twice and sustained multiple bruises, abrasions and burns without Smith seeking medical attention, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Smith on Friday allegedly gave medical personnel statements inconsistent with the wounds on her stepson's body. Smith later told detective Jeff Taylor he fell down a flight of stairs around 9 a.m. Wednesday in their home in the 600 block of North 34th Street. She said the child had a cut to his right eye and behind his left ear, multiple carpet burns to his face and body and that his lower teeth had penetrated his lower lip, the affidavit states.

Smith told Taylor she treated the injuries with a shower, alcohol, Neosporin and bandages, the affidavit states.

The child fell down the stairs again on Thursday, Smith told Taylor. She said she didn't see any new injuries but said he had picked and opened up the wound to his eye, the affidavit states.

Smith's stepson didn't eat all day Thursday, the report states.

Smith around 1 a.m. Friday found the child was not breathing. She first called her brother and then 911. First responders then transported her stepson to Mercy Hospital, the affidavit states.

Smith told Taylor she rejected medical treatment because she treated the wounds herself and they did not have insurance. She admitted her stepson looked really bad on Thursday, the affidavit states.

Authorities removed a 1-year-old child from the home and placed the child in protective custody, the affidavit states.

County Prosecutor Dan Sue in a press release cited Arkansas codes 5-10-102 and 5-2-202 in his reasoning for the charge, which states a person "knowingly" commits an offense when the person is aware his or her behavior is of that nature or that his or her behavior could cause such a result.

Smith on Tuesday evening was held without bond in the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center. She will be arraigned for her murder charge at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Sebastian County Courts Building, the release states.