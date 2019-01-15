Pizza, parking and the proposed 1-cent sales tax for the U.S. Marshals Museum are on the agenda for this month's Central Business Improvement District meeting.

U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation President Jim Dunn is scheduled to give a presentation on the sales tax special election, though it is unclear what he specifically plans to address. The CBID commission meets 9:30 a.m. in the seventh floor board room of the Area Agency on Aging, 524 Garrison Ave.

A special election was approved by the Fort Smith Board of Directors 6-1 at its final meeting of 2018. The purpose of the election, several directors said, is to give residents the opportunity to decide if they were in favor of a 1-cent sales tax increase for nine months to raise about $17 million.

“The Marshals Museum, to me, is an investment,” Don Hutchings, former at-large director, said at the board meeting in December. “What we’re doing tonight is just allowing the citizens to decide. People can vote it up or down; that’s the way democracy works.”

The special election is scheduled for March 12. If passed, the revenue would go toward the completion of the museum's exhibits and "experience," which faces a roughly $15 million to $16 million deficit.

Those who spoke at the Dec. 18 meeting in opposition of the tax noted they support the U.S. Marshals and the museum, but they don’t feel Fort Smith should have to foot the bill on a project that has already largely been funded by donations and other fundraising.

According to documents previously submitted to the Fort Smith Board of Directors, 54 percent of the nearly $35.4 million in financial donations, pledges and land donations came from the Fort Smith and Van Buren area. And 23 percent has come from the state.

Ward 3 Director Mike Lorenz said at the December board meeting Fort Smith will get 100 percent of the benefit from the museum and pay about 50 percent of the tax. Vice Mayor and At-large Director Kevin Settle said in a 10-minute speech “the easy thing to do is vote no” but residents should think broader about the impact the museum could have on the whole city.

Less than two months remain for the foundation to garner support for the tax, and there is no clear plan for what will happen if voters reject the measure. Dunn previously said the foundation has “not discussed the possibility of this failing.”

Godfather's Pizza sign

Also on the agenda is the consideration to waive sign requirements for Godfather’s Pizza, part of Griffin Properties, at 415 Garrison Avenue.

In a memo from Brenda Andrews of the Planning Department to Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman, the CBID sign guidelines state that “plastic is inappropriate,” though variances for other plastic signs were approved last year.

According to the attached paperwork, the request comes because the ruling “does not allow a reasonable concept for an interior-illuminated sign using the registered trademark logo of Godfather’s Pizza. It is requested that this design be allowed so as to be similar to other signs in the area that must use this type of face.”

Parking lot expansion

The CBID will also consider a recommendation to the Fort Smith Planning Commission from Bobby Aldridge of Frontier Engineering for the expansion of a parking lot at 601 Garrison Ave.

Demolition of the building, owned by the Catsavis family, was approved in November with the expectation that the area be turned into a green space unless there is an agreement with a second party to turn it into something else.

According to the application for conditional use submitted by Aldridge, there will be additional landscaping along the northern perimeter and on the “islands of the proposed driveway accessing North Sixth Street.”

The variance application asks the requirement for 10 feet of buffering landscaping be waived. There is not land available to fulfill the requirement unless the site is “completely” redesigned and reconstructed, the application states. Existing parking will be reduced by one to 59 spots and 25 will be added, the application adds.