ArcBest sets fourth quarter results

ArcBest in Fort Smith will announce its fourth quarter 2018 financial results after the market close on Jan. 30. A conference call with company executives will be held on the following day.

USA Truck sets fourth quarter results

USA Truck in Van Buren will announce its fourth quarter 2018 financial results after market close on Feb. 4. A conference call to discuss those results will be held the following day.

Sunnybrook Dentistry opens in Fort Smith

Sunnybrook Dentistry, a kids-focused family dental practice, will open its doors to the Fort Smith community on Monday at Central Mall, 5111 Rogers Ave., in Fort Smith. The office will serve the Fort Smith area by providing affordable dental care for children and families and has immediate appointments available.

“Our dental team is excited to officially begin our mission of promoting healthy smiles though affordable and high-quality dental care in the Fort Smith community,” Dr. Thomas Sagrera said in a news release. “We are excited to become an affordable dental home to families in the community for many years to come.”

Sunnybrook Dentistry offers a wide array of affordable dental services, including x-rays, routine dental exams, and cleanings for both kids and adults.

"Sunnybrook Dentistry understands that paying for dental care can be difficult for many, so they are dedicated to making it easier for families without insurance coverage to pay for their dental needs," the release adds.

In addition to accepting most insurance plans, Sunnybrook Dentistry offers customized treatment plans, along with affordable cash prices, discount plans, and other flexible payment options. By taking advantage of their Resolution Dental discount plan, the average family will save over $1,000 a year, or 42 percent on out-of-pocket costs.

Pinnacle Heights going up at Rogers

CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance team has secured $44 million in construction financing for the development of Pinnacle Heights, a mixed-use property consisting of 295 market-rate units at 3941 South Champions Drive in Rogers, near Walmart’s AMP.

The loan for the Class A, garden-style apartment project is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Section 221(d)(4) new construction mortgage insurance program, providing an interest-only construction period of 19 months with a 40-year, non-recourse, and fully amortizing permanent loan.

Chris Dunning of CBRE’s Oklahoma City office and Chad Ricks of CBRE’s Dallas office originated the loan through CBRE’s FHA lending platform on behalf of the sponsor, Pinnacle Urban Partners, LLC. The borrowing entity is partially owned by Johnelle Hunt (of Hunt Ventures) and Mark Beffort and Andy Burnett.

Gardner Architects, headquartered in Oklahoma City, was engaged to provide architectural services for the construction of Pinnacle Heights. The general contractor, Crossland Construction, is ranked among the top 100 general contractors in the nation and is among the top 250 largest contractors in the world.

Butterball feed mill at Yellville

Construction of a new feed mill for Butterball in Yellville is progressing and the mill is expected to be operational before the end of 2019.

According to Butterball, the new feed mill will have the capacity to produce 12,000 tons of feed per week, operating on three pellet lines. The mill, which is being constructed to replace two antiquated metal feed mills, will be used to produce feed for the farms that grow turkeys for Butterball in the northwest Arkansas area. The turkeys raised at those farms are processed at Butterball plants in either Ozark or Huntsville. Butterball, according to the WATTAgNet Top Poultry Companies Database, currently has six feed mills in operation.

The largest turkey company in the United States, Butterball has four turkey slaughter plants and six processing plants. Butterball in 2017 slaughtered about 1.36 million pounds of live turkeys, about a 1.81 percent decrease when compared to the previous year.

The company recently underwent a change in leadership. Kerry Doughty stepped down as Butterball’s president and chief executive officer, citing health reasons. He was succeeded by Jay Jandrain, formerly the company’s chief operating officer. Butterball is headquartered in Garner, North Carolina.