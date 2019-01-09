The Reynolds Cancer Support House provides cost-free, non-medical support services to cancer patients and their families. Below you will find information about our FREE community education and awareness events taking place in the coming month. RCSH’s service area includes your community. Please include these events in any upcoming calendar of events/community listings in your publication. Thank you for your support! Please contact me if you have any questions. Amy Willadsen, (479) 424-1812 or Amy@ReynoldsCancerSupportHouse.org.

FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 South M Street, Fort Smith, AR. For more information or to register: (479)782-6302 or 1-800-262-9917.

JANUARY 2019 SPECIAL EVENTS:

Beginning Monday, January 14 ,1-4pm. Art Therapy Group: Lighting Up Your Ideas! Cancer support group for adult cancer fighters, survivors, and caregivers. Group will create 3-D art projects. Space is limited call (479) 782-6302 to RSVP.

REGULARLY OCCURRING EVENTS

Reynolds Cancer Support House offers a variety of Support Groups and Creative Classes for Children, Women, and Men. All groups and classes are FREE & open to cancer survivors, fighters, co-survivors and caregivers. Held at 3324 South M Street, Fort Smith, AR, Cancer Support Groups are facilitated by a licensed professional. Call (479) 782-6302 for information or to register.

MONDAY

3:00pm: (Jan 21) Spanish Speaking Support Group. Meets at Central Mall. Call (479) 782-6302 for more information.

4:00pm: Cancer Support Groups for Men

5:00pm: Breast Cancer Support Group

5:30 pm: Cancer Support Group for Women

5:30pm (1st&3rd): Support Group for Co-Survivors and Caregivers of Cancer Patients

6:00pm: (2nd & 4th Monday) Kids Kicking Cancer Activity Based Support Program for Children ages 7-17

6:00 pm: (2nd Monday) Mom’s Kicking Cancer (for mothers of pediatric cancer fighters/survivors)

TUESDAY

5:00 pm: Cancer Support Group for Women

6:00pm (1ST & 3RD Tuesdays): Breast Cancer Support Group

WEDNESDAY

11: 00 AM (Last Wednesday of the month, Jan. 30) Prostate Cancer Peer Network Group

MENTORSHIP Support is available to cancer fighters looking to connect one-on-one with someone who has already faced their cancer journey and can share personal experiences. Mentor matches are facilitated by a licensed professional.

CREATIVE, FITNESS, AND PAMPERING GROUPS & CLASSESS Call for Information and to Register: (479) 782-6302

Knitting Group meets Monday at 9:30am

Quilting Group meets Thursday at 1:30pm

Tai-Chi, Yoga, Drums Alive, and Ageless Grace. Exercise classes for any adult with a cancer diagnosis and their caregiver.

Massage Therapy is a free 30-minute massage for adults with a cancer diagnosis in active treatment. Appointment is required.