Greenwood Students May Qualify for Scholarship Program Located in Aptos, California, with offices in Arkansas A-1 Auto Transport is one of the most reputable transport companies in the nation. Presently, the auto transport company is expanding their scholarship program to all qualified students of Greenwood and surrounding areas. The scholarship money may range from $250 to $1,000 and is for students enrolled at any accredited local college, university or post-secondary school with a grade point average of 3.0 or higher.

To enter for a chance to win the yearly scholarship through A-1, each eligible student must submit an essay in relation to auto transport or any car shipping services. This essay must consist of 1,000 words or more. All essays must be original and factual, and not published anywhere else online. All winners of the scholarship program are chosen by A-1’s Scholarship Committee. Submissions are due no later than March 10, 2019. The winners will be announced on the A-1 Auto Transport website by the end of March 2019. Winners will also be informed by email of their entry into A-1’s scholarship program. All scholarship awards for winning participants are sent directly to the financial office of the school where the student is registered at the time.

To enter, students must submit their essay along with an email address, mailing address, full name, contact number, and school name to scholarships@a1autotransport.com.

More information about the scholarship is available, just take a look at: http://www.a1autotransport.com/a-1-auto-transport-scholarship/