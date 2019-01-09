RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (December 13, 2018)—Crafton Tull was selected as the architecture firm for a planned navigation and drainage improvement project on the Arkansas Tech University campus in Russellville during the ATU Board of Trustees meeting at Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center on Thursday, Dec. 13.

Trustees reviewed a memorandum from Brian Lasey, director of physical plant at ATU, in which he reported that the architect selection committee recommended Crafton Tull based upon its “experience with roadways, landscaping and coordination with the Arkansas Department of Transportation that stood out amongst the other firms.”

The scope of the proposed project includes a new campus entrance near Tucker Coliseum, enhanced campus wayfinding and drainage improvements at the intersection of North Arkansas Avenue and West O Street.

In tandem with the architect selection, trustees also approved a resolution granting ATU President Dr. Robin E. Bowen or her designee the authorization to execute all appropriate agreements and contracts necessary to expedite the construction of the project as well as requesting that the Arkansas Department of Transportation initiate action to implement the project.

In other business on Thursday, the ATU Board of Trustees approved:

*a resolution for issuance of a student fee revenue bond in the amount of $4 million to complete the funding for phase one of ongoing and planned energy efficiency initiatives at the university;

*purchase of an 84-acre tract adjacent to current university property in the 1600 block of North Phoenix Avenue in Russellville at a cost of $320,000 with funding from the unappropriated educational and general fund balance;

*a proposal to change the name of the ATU Department of Accounting and Economics to become the ATU Department of Accounting, Finance and Economics;

*implementation of new concentrations in digital marketing and business data analytics within the existing Master of Business Administration degree;

*a proposal to rename the Bachelor of Science degree in medical technology to become the Bachelor of Science degree in medical laboratory science;

*and a proposal to reconfigure the Bachelor of Science degree in medical laboratory science into a Bachelor of Science degree in nuclear medicine technology effective summer 2019.

In personnel matters, trustees approved the following full-time staff and faculty appointments:

*Sabrina Billey, assistant director of transfer recruitment, effective Nov. 26, 2018; Dr. Linda Birkner, assistant vice president for administration and finance, effective Nov. 1, 2018; Dr. Dana L. Fox, dean of the Graduate College and professor of education, effective July 1, 2019; Emily Loof, assistant director of athletic communications, effective Nov. 19, 2018; Dr. Kimberly Luzius, assistant director of graduate enrollment management, effective Jan. 14, 2019; Joshua Root, counselor, effective Dec. 13, 2018; David Sorrells, visiting workforce education faculty in welding technology at ATU-Ozark, effective Jan. 7, 2019; KaShema Washington, coordinator of testing services, effective Nov. 2, 2018; and Alisha Williams, director of corporate and foundation relations, effective Nov. 1, 2018.

The board accepted the resignations of the following ATU employees:

*Robert Condley, campus maintenance supervisor for landscape and grounds, effective Jan. 2, 2019; Amy Kinard, accounting manager, effective Nov. 16, 2018; Dr. Michael Murders, chief academic officer at ATU-Ozark, effective Jan. 2, 2019; Samantha Piechocinski, area coordinator for residence life, effective Nov. 2, 2018; and Dr. Dawn Ward, professor of art, effective Dec. 31, 2018;

The ATU Board of Trustees gave its approval for the non-renewal of the contract of Raymond Monica, head football coach, beyond Dec. 31, 2018.

The board accepted the retirements of faculty members Dr. David Middleton and Dr. Ardith Morris.

Middleton, professor of computer and information science, will retire on May 11, 2019, following 21 years at ATU. Morris, professor of communication and theatre, will retire on May 20, 2019, after 37 years at ATU.