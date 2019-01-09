LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Education today announced the 18 Arkansas educators selected to each receive a $1,000 sponsorship to attend the Computer Science Teachers Association Annual Conference this summer.
The sponsorships will assist educators with expanding their knowledge of computer science and give them the opportunity to network with other educators from around the world at the CSTA conference, which will be held July 7 to 10, 2019, in Phoenix.
The following educators have been selected to each receive a sponsorship:
Jessica Ballou - Bryant High School in Bryant
Robin Boerwinkle - Norphlet Middle School in Smackover
Kayla Britton - Cabot High School in Cabot
Samuel Grubb - Jacksonville High School in Jacksonville
Chelsea Henderson - Earle High School in Earle
Erin Jordan - Greene County Tech High School in Paragould
Ashley Kincannon - Lake Hamilton Junior High School in Pearcy
Amy Locke - Williams Elementary School in Farmington
Rebecca Luebker-Moll - Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville
Warren Maddox - Vilonia High School in Vilonia
Bridget Mills - Pangburn High School in Pangburn
Tracie Opolka - Hackett High School in Hackett
Michele Owen - Hill Farm Elementary School in Bryant
Lisa Posey - Genoa Central High School in Texarkana
John Russell - Bentonville West High School in Bentonville
Courtney Speer - Nettleton STEAM in Nettleton
Karma Turner - Lake Hamilton Junior/Senior High School in Pearcy
Lynnea Wright - Harmony Grove High School in Harmony Grove
The $1,000 sponsorships were open to Arkansas K-12 public school teachers, librarians, curriculum coordinators, counselors, and other educators who have demonstrated their commitment to technology integration and computer science education at their school or district. Educators were selected by an impartial committee of ADE employees and statewide computer science specialists who reviewed all applicants and scored them using a rubric, viewable at https://goo.gl/ECCNg7.
To receive the sponsorship, selected educators will be required to attend the CSTA conference and participate in various conference and state delegation activities. Recipients will receive the sponsorships after the conference to offset conference expenses. To learn more about the conference, including how to register, please visit https://www.csteachers.org/page/2019conference.
For more information about the sponsorships and selection process, please see Commissioner’s Memo COM-19-061 at http://adecm.arkansas.gov/ViewApprovedMemo.aspx?Id=3837.