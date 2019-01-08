Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine students perform anatomical studies on donor bodies as part of their education. While it might not seem like a beautiful ending to a life, a donor’s brother says it is.

“He became a part of them, because that’s something they were using to advance their futures and learning,” said John Shelby, the brother of donor Gary Shelby.

Now, Shelby’s brother will be honored through the college’s Celebration Garden and Wellness Park. It’s a way to remember those who have given their bodies to science, said Arkansas Colleges of Health Education President and CEO Kyle Parker.

The college already invites donor families to an annual nondenominational memorial service and allows students to give presentations about each patient, but Parker said at the most recent Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce First Friday Breakfast it wanted to do more.

“These folks have given past their earthly life so that others can benefit,” Parker said.

Part of the family

Gary Shelby was a salesman, tennis player and golfer. He was a husband, father, son and brother. He was also the first patient of students at the medical school.

John Shelby said his brother took medication for pulmonary fibrosis — a lung disease causing shortness of breath due to thickened and stiff tissue — to prolong his life, but Gary Shelby died at age 77 on June 21, 2017.

Prior to Gary Shelby’s death, the family discussed options. His wife, Carole Shelby, said the funeral home suggested donation. It was a way he could help someone, even if he wasn’t around to see the results.

“That’s the kind of person he was,” John Shelby said.

David McWhorter, professor and Department of Anatomical Sciences chairman, said anatomical donation is an “unselfish gift” to help students learn and potentially help patients in the future.

It’s because of this McWhorter wants the program to reflect the college's mission: to treat all patients with the utmost respect and dignity.

“That’s a very high priority for us,” McWhorter said. “This is their first patient. This was somebody’s brother, sister, mother, father, son or daughter.”

The Shelby family didn’t have a relationship with the medical college until after the donation, but what has followed reflects McWhorter’s words.

Not enough good things can be said about the way the school has handled its relationship with donor families, John Shelby said. It was “very touching” to hear students present what they learned using his brother’s body and getting to speak with them after.

McWhorter said the memorial service provides closure for the students and shows how the donors become part of the medical college's “family.”

Gary Shelby was no different, John Shelby said. He was more than a first patient. He is known by name and forever a part of the college.

A moral obligation

How one gets into the anatomical donation program is fairly simple. If somone meets the qualifications, is 18 years or older and of sound mind, they can apply.

There are physical specifications to prevent the spreading of infectious disease and to fulfill the college’s mission of being a whole-body donation program. Height and weight are also taken into consideration due to the equipment used.

Other requirements must be met, McWhorter said, in order to ensure compliance with laws or investigations. If a person fits the qualifications, however, donors or their families may go through a paperwork process to donate.

McWhorter said many donors are River Valley residents, noting the support the medical college received from the community before students ever began classes.

“I’ve worked at many medical schools in my career and I’ve never witnessed this type of support from the community,” McWhorter said. “At the time, there really wasn’t a plan for a donation program here. We were going to contract with entities that provide that sort of service, but when I saw the outpouring of support, I felt a moral obligation to see if it was feasible to do an anatomical donation program.”

Now with a successful program, students study and make observations about accepted donors, which may be shared with the next of kin.

Families, McWhorter said, may want to hold a funeral with the body before entrance to the program, but that is not possible. The preparation process must take place within 24 hours of death. McWhorter said, however, families do not have to worry about transportation, embalming or cremation, and the ashes are returned at the conclusion of study.

There are donors who don’t have a family to return ashes to, though, McWhorter said. This is where the Celebration Garden comes in.

More than a memorial

Celebration Garden will be a serene place to honor and even anonymously spread the ashes of those who gave their bodies to the college.

John Shelby said the public garden and accompanying park are “over and above” what one would expect. He said students are working toward degrees and jobs, so this has a lot of meaning.

“It’s more than a memorial,” said Jackie Krutsch, ACHE executive director of development. “It’s celebrating their gift to our medical students and their role as our students’ first patients.”

Wellness Park will accompany the garden and offer workout equipment, a playground, walking trail, small lake and green space. Krutsch said this is one more way to promote healthy lifestyles.

The walking trail will attach to other on-campus trails, which connect to some of the city’s paths.

The college was awarded $550,000 from the Degen Foundation in June. Krutsch said the final cost of the project will be $2.5 million to $3 million. The school is fundraising, writing grants and eventually will have opportunities for community members to give toward the project.

There is no completion date set, but everyone involved is excited to see the project come to fruition.

“It’s one of those things that you don’t even think about,” John Shelby said. “To do something like that, it’s just wonderful.”

Note: Those interested in the donation program are encouraged to call McWhorter at (479) 308-2359.