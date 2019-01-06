While interning with the Hot Springs Village Voice, I have gained much experience for my future career. From learning how to make a copy to article assignments, the Voice is teaching me the skills I need to become a journalist.

My first assignment while interning at the Hot Springs Village Voice, was photographing a Cancer Walk at Balboa Pavilion. There, I met staff writer, Sandy Johansen, and I have shadowed her for many other events since that day.

She has taught me so many things about being a great journalist. From her many years of experience, she has taught me to always prepare ahead and to get out of my comfort zone when on assignment.

The Voice has also made me more connected with my school and community. While interning, I have been asked to do weekly Athlete of the Week Articles and I will be starting a Student of the Month article from my internship program at Fountain Lake High School.

The Voice has also sparked my interest in starting the biweekly newsletter at my school. Starting the newsletter has helped me gain more experience for my career as a journalist.

Without the internship program at Fountain Lake High School, I wouldn’t have the opportunity to intern at the Hot Springs Village Voice. The internship program is run by Salam Abaza, who is in charge of many students interning at places that are our career paths.

Another Voice staff member I have shadowed this semester is Misty Castile. She has been showing me the media side of journalism.

She has really helped me see all the little things that journalist do that are a huge part of the whole process.

I have enjoyed my internship at the Hot Springs Village Voice and look forward to learning more next semester.