For those looking to turn over a new leaf in 2019, you are one of millions. In a recent survey from YouGov, the online polling firm, only 32 percent of people made New Year's resolutions. This means most people did not set goals for the coming 12 months. When asked on Facebook about what people set as their goals, answers included taking better care of their skin, quit over eating, save money, take more family vacations, spend less time watching television, and strive to be a better Christian.

Nationally, the top of the list is eating better and exercising, along with spending less money, getting more sleep and better overall health. All four of the most popular resolutions split along gender lines, with women being significantly more likely to endorse them as personal goals than men, YouGov found in a survey. "In total, 42% of women intend to either save money or save more money in the new year, compared to 31% of men," YouGov wrote in a press release. "Likewise, around four in ten women (41%) say they aim to both eat healthier and get more exercise in 2018, while only one-third of men (33%) plan to do the same. Furthermore, 29% of women say they want to focus on self-care, compared to 20% of men." Men and women were equal in the that they made no resolutions at all.

An interesting finding is that personal appearance was the only topic with opposing goals. About 12 percent of people said they wanted to focus more on their appearance in the new year; three percent said they hope to focus less on how they appear in 2019. Other resolutions include eat better (37 %), exercise more (37%), spend less money (37%), read more books (18%), learn a new skill (15%), get a new job (14%), make new friends (13%), focus more on appearance (12%), focus on relationship (12%), cut down on cigarettes/alcohol (9%), go on more dates (7%) and focus less on appearance (3%).

Another survey by Vitagene looked at results by state. The findings included significant variation across the country. The resolutions that appear as the top choice in at least one state are ‘exercise to get in shape’ (18 states), ‘diet to lose weight’ (16), ‘save money’ (9), ‘eat healthier in general’ (5), ‘learn a new skill’ (1), ‘get a (new) job’ (1), and ‘something for self-care’ (1). Interestingly, it is more common for states in the South or Northeast to want to save money compared to those in the West or Midwest, which are more focused on exercise or dieting.

The states that are most unlike any other are Wyoming, Minnesota, and South Carolina, which were the only ones to select ‘learn a new skill,’ ‘something for self-care,’ and ‘get a (new) job,’ respectively.