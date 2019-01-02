This past week Hot Springs Village Police assisted with several calls concerning loose dogs, medical assists, unauthorized entries/tailgating and welfare checks.

Dec. 19

A call was received from Cullerrendo Way about two individuals outside arguing. No one was located during a patrol.

From Castellon Dr. came a theft report of a package at a front door.

Dispatched to Santona Way, an officer looked into a scam report involving six robo calls claiming to be the Social Security Administration. The numbesr in the report are listed as 210-405-6887 and 210-405-6887.

At LaCanada Way came a report of a gunshot, also heard by others in the area, but no shots were heard by police.

Dec. 20

At Fineza Way, police looked into a report of a person walking around an address with a flashlight looking into windows. No signs of foul play were found.

Police looked at a suspicious circumstance in which it was observed that someone had been inside a residence after having door locks changed. No damage was done, no items were found to be missing and the area was put under extra patrol.

On DeSoto Blvd., an officer observed a female sitting on the ground near Clubhouse Dr., in cold weather without winter clothing. The officer was told she had an argument with her mother, who made her get out of the vehicle. Contact was made with a sister who was in route to give a ride, but the officer took her to the West Gate to meet the sister.

A call was received from a Dollar General Store worker in Ft. Lake about found property – an Oct. 11, 2018 prescription that had the worker’s name on it as well as her dog’s name, a dog she hadn’t had for 15 years. The report was relayed to the Garland County Sherriff’s Department.

At Fabero Ln., police were dispatched concerning harassing communications.

At Encantado Way, an officer checked on a report of an open door. No problems were observed.

At Baeza Way, police were told of an incident when an oncoming vehicle struck another vehicle’s driver side mirror, causing it to shatter and leave scuff marks. No evidence was found that would lead to a suspect vehicle or accident location.

At Arias Way, P.D. was dispatched to meet a complainant to be present while he spoke to his wife, but the wife was not home.

At Decente Way, police found an unoccupied black truck which was later moved.

At Barcelona Way, police made contact with a person who found a credit card which was inventoried into lost and found.

On Emperado Way, police found a person who had misjudged turning from a parking lot and was stuck is small rocks.

Dec. 21

At Frontera Circle, an officer arrived in reference to a subject sending a picture of himself with a gun in his mouth to his girlfriend. The man was located and explained he was down because he saw his wife with another guy. The man told police he did not need help.

At Magnifico Way, police were advised there was a light on under a tarp, which the complainant thought meant that marijuana was being grown. Turns out the tarp covered pepper plants.

Off of DeSoto Blvd, near LaPlaza West, a vehicle was located. The driver said she had looked down toward the radio before leaving the roadway. Upon investigation it was learned the vehicle had struck a street sign and light pole.

In the area of Cifuentes Way came a report of gunshots. Turns out the sounds were coming from nearby roofers using a nail gun.

At the West Gate came a report of a person using a different person’s gate card.

Dec. 22

Reports of gunshots near Highway 7 Wal-Mart were checked into, but no source was found.

Responding to the Village animal shelter, a person was found who needed to retrieve their dog.

Dec. 23

Police were dispatched to Oro Way to assist with traffic control during a grass fire.

On Valencia Lane, police were made aware of open mail boxes with mail inside. Extra patrol was placed on that area.

Police went to Badalona Circle where an officer was told by a man that he wanted to keep an individual out of the Village, a guest of an individual who had a Village pass. The officer told him he could not tell someone’s guest to stay out of the Village. While there, the person received a phone call from the individual at which time the officer advised the caller that they were only there to keep the peace while she collected items. The caller advised she was not on her way to the residence.

Dec. 24

At Ponderosa Lane police checked on a report of an open door. The location was cleared and door later secured.