Elected officials in Sebastian County were sworn into their respective positions on Tuesday.

The Sebastian County Bar Association sponsored an installation ceremony at 10 a.m. Tuesday for all municipal, county, district and state officials in the county who were elected to terms that began Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Sebastian County Courthouse in Fort Smith.

In her opening remarks, Sebastian County Circuit Judge Leigh Zuerker congratulated the officials being sworn in on their successful run for office. Zuerker said the judges of Sebastian County also wanted to express their gratitude.

"Whether it's your first time, or you're beginning another stretch in a long period of service, tomorrow, you go to work," Zuerker said. "There will be lots to do: employees to manage, unhappy constituents to console and many new things to learn. But that's tomorrow. Today is about congratulations and gratitude. So from the judges on this panel to you, our new and not so new public servants, we say well done and thank you."

After the administration of oaths, Sebastian County Circuit Judge Shannon Blatt thanked all the elected officials present who have offered their time to serve the community, the state and provide their valuable service to the area. She also wished them all a happy new year on behalf of the circuit judges, as well as the best in the upcoming times.