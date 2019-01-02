When Village Pine Needlers gather at the Coronado Center for the Jan. 17 meeting, members will face a secret challenge: a mystery knit-along.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. in Room 5 and the meeting begins at 9:45 a.m. Business will be followed by the monthly “Show and Tell” when knitters share their latest creations and current projects.

Women should bring two balls of worsted-weight cotton yarn such as “Peaches and Cream” or another sturdy yarn, and size 8, 32-inch circular knitting needles. They will receive the first part of the mystery pattern and get to work.

The next sets of instructions will be distributed in February and March, when they can finally solve the puzzle. The gauge of stitches is not important in this project; the end result will be something not wearable but definitely useful.

The group has casual get-togethers at various locations each month when members and any interested guests visit and share their ideas. It’s also a time to get advice on any problems knitters may be having with current projects.

First Friday – 10:30 a.m. in Diamante C lubhouse. Water and tea are provided by the restaurant; those who choose to buy lunch may do so, preferably with a credit card.

Second Tuesday – the DeSoto Club. Meet at 10:30 a.m., plenty of time to get in knitting before lunch.

Fourth Thursday – knitters meet at 1 p.m. in the Village Church of Christ lobby, 210 Balboa Road.

Anyone who has ever held a knitting needle is welcome as are those who would just like to learn how to knit. Members have varying levels of experience and skill and are always eager to share that knowledge.

Although guests are always welcome to visit and check out the club, membership in the Village Pine Needlers is $15 per year. For more information call Sandy Brubaker at 630-660-7322 or Suzie Reed at 226-5603.