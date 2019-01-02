Riceland Hotel, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, became a temporary residence for a homeless pair who was seeking shelter from the cold and rainy temperatures.

On Monday, December 31 at 7:48 a.m. the Stuttgart Fire Department was called out to the Riceland Hotel located at 300 S. Main Street in Downtown Stuttgart. Smoke could be seen coming from the five-story building built in 1923, leaving a light haze in the area.

SFD made entry into the building to investigate. The fire crew made their way to the second floor and discovered a small pile of embers in the middle of the floor. Upon further investigation, SFD found a 36-year-old white male and a 48-year-old white female hiding in the closets.

The Stuttgart Police Department arrived on the scene during the time of the discovery of the homeless pair, who according to authorities, they stated they had been squatting in the hotel for days and started a fire to keep warm.

The pair was charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful burning. They were transported to the Arkansas County Detention Center. The small pile of embers was extinguished by the SFD.

The Riceland Hotel attracted notable guests and duck hunters before closing in 1970. According to former Stuttgart Mayor, J.W. Green, when the hotel was brought to his attention as a nuisance after a city council meeting, he stated the hotel is privately owned and because it was attached to another business, could not be torn down.