A group of musicians from Conway have recently branched out of their usual world of entertainment with a set goal of reaching a more diverse group of people than they’re used to.

After years of leading worship sets together — several members have been playing jointly for almost 10 years — the band has stepped out of their usual church setting to play for crowded bars and other events outside across central Arkansas.

Brothers Cody and Carson Bray have played music the majority of their lives, most often on stage in front of members of their church congregation.

“Cody and I thought … honestly, we were tired of only using our skills in the church and we thought, you know, Jesus spent his time kind of outside the synagogue a lot, so, why should we spend all of our time in the church playing a certain type of music whenever we could go to bars [and other places] to entertain and have an in with a different crew,” Carson said.

He said the stereotype toward Christians and Christian musicians is that they only play at church and overall, it can become quite mundane to only play worship songs.

“[We] have a lot of freedom in following Jesus, and it’s not bad to play other types of music,” Carson said.

So, when the opportunity to play during the annual Toad Suck Daze celebration a couple of years ago in Conway, the family duo jumped at the chance to gather some friends together and put on a show.

Since then, the City Boyz, as they now call themselves has included several different musicians — Cody has since moved to California and been replaced in the band and others have been added — and have played around 10 shows thus far at venues like Kings Live Music in Conway and Stickyz Rock’n’Roll Chicken Shack and the Rev Room in Little Rock.

This Friday, Jan. 4, the band of five will play again at Kings Live Music starting at 10 p.m. — they have an opener starting at 8:30 p.m.

The transition, though, Carson said, has come all that natural to them.

As worship leaders, he said, their job is not to entertain — that’s not the goal — but to serve as a vessel “taking an approach of humility” to lead others in a time of worship with God.

Carson said switching that focus to entertaining crowds, has had its challenges.

“When you’re at a bar playing, the focus is all on you,” he said, but added they’ve made it more than just about them.

“[It’s about] just spreading freedom that Jesus gives and joy,” Carson said, smiling. “Usually, people spend their late nights at a bar for a certain reason, so, I think it’s a cool place to be open with people make time for one another.”

Carson said he loves seeing people enjoy the wide-range of songs the band plays.

“I think the fun part with City Boyz is we just play cover songs,” he said. “We don’t have a particular song that’s like, only us. I think that’s a staple of City Boyz [and] just to know that the work that you put into it, was a success in so much that you did your job of presenting a good time for other people.”

He said the owner of the Rev Room told the band he fell in love with them right away due to the fact that at one point he was rocking out then the next he was entertained by a rap song and then next, impressed by their rendition of a country song.

“All in one setting and that usually doesn’t happen with bands,” Carson said.

While there’s been no negative feedback so far, Carson did note that he wouldn’t be surprised if people did say something about the “playing in bars on Fridays and Saturdays and leading worship at church on Sunday” part of it.

“We just truly believe that Jesus broke down walls and as much as he breaks down walls for unbelievers to know him, he also breaks down the platforms that leaders stand on,” he said.

Since the summer, Carson hasn’t been as active in the band because he got married, started a new job and moved out of Conway. Therefore, his friend, Lane Long, has taken more of a lead.

The band now consists of Long, Matthew Montgomery, Noah Graves and Brentley Spencer.

Long originally jumped on with the Bray’s at that Toad Suck performance and has gone from there.

He said the band has tried to be a bit more intentional than they were at first and has spent more time putting together the set list and have practiced with purpose.

“Whenever we play, the goal is literally just for everybody to have a good time,” Long said.

He said they never claim to be the best musicians in the world, but feel they’re good enough to help people have a good night.

Regarding their sound, Long said they bring in electric guitars, saxes, fiddles and banjos, keyboards and more, switching them up throughout the set list, playing stuff at least someone will like.

“We say that City Boyz is king of like Arkansas weather … if you don’t like what you hear, just wait a minute,” he said, laughing. “[We] try to go across the board.”

Long said the group are all best friends but have different tastes, different strengths, different preferences and that’s what makes it fun.

“Buddies getting together to have a good time and hopefully, helping others to have a good time as well,” he said.

Long said one of his favorite parts about doing this is the many different people he’s come into contact with, including the audio guy that’s been at Sticky’z for more than 40 years. He said they call him “maestro.”

“We’ve gotten to establish this friendship with him,” he said. “When he sees we’re on the bill, and we come in, he’s excited to see us.”

That community, Long said, is the place they strive after.

“It really is about community and about Conway and it was an attempt to branch out and meet Conway musicians and enjoy this thing that we all like to do together,” he said.

Long, who has played worship with Carson for years, said he enjoys both, but agreed with Carson … the two have different purposes … but does hope to bring a little Jesus into the playing atmosphere through more upbeat and positive songs.

“It’s fun getting to do both of those things,” he said. “The goal is for people to have a good time with each other and kind of like, experience, instead of Jesus, kind of experiencing a moment together and making a memory singing or dancing.

“In a way, it’s the same thing, but in a way, it’s really really different.”

At their last show Long said they took a minute to be more intentional, thanking everyone for attending before they played their last song, one by singer/songwriter Ben Rector.

“Before we sang it, [we] just want[ed] to say that every one of those guys on stage, even though the world can get really messy and heartbreaking and disappointing, that we do all believe that there is someone who gives us hope and someone who gives us life and that his name is Jesus and so [we] kind of tied it back to the song … [that] he is a place for us where we can lay down our burdens and lay down our sorrows and be free,” he said.

Long said as a band they want to try and do that at every single show going forward.