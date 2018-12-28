What’s in a name? That’s an age-old question, isn’t it? Apparently, there’s a great deal involved in a name. Think about it with me for a few moments. How many parents do you know who’ve named their newborn daughter, Jezebel? Or have you ever known any parent to name their new son, Judas? Names carry meaning. Sometimes the name carries the burden of a stigma. Names are important. When we’re given a name, we have an identity. Names were important to my mom and dad. I’d be more accurate if I said “a” name meant a lot to them. You see, I’m likely the only person you’ve ever heard of that has a dad, a sister and a brother who all had the same name. My dad’s name was William. Everybody called him Bill. When he and mom started our family, their first child was a girl, Freda. After the birth of their second child, another girl, I guess my dad thought his chances of getting a child to share his name were dwindling so he and mom named their second child, Billie Alice. We all called her Alice. Following the birth of a third daughter, Brenda, mom and dad finally had a son. Want to guess what they named him? Yep. William. We called him Billy. My parents had intended to have only four children, but with the birth of my brother, Jimmy, they had five. To help insure there would be no more surprises, mom had a surgical procedure designed to prevent her from having any more children. Have I told you that I’m the sixth – and the youngest – of the children of Bill and Katherine Burleson? Due to the fact that I was absolutely unplanned, and that I was a male child, my parents named me John because the gospel of John announces the birth of John the Baptist by saying, “There was a man sent from God, whose name was John” (John 1:6). Since they figured they’d done all they could to prevent another birth, God must have had other plans. I find it somewhat ironic that I am a Baptist and that my name is John. I guess I could have chosen to be Methodist, or Lutheran, or something else and mess up that whole thing. But it is what it is. I am John, A Baptist, not John THE Baptist.

As I said previously, names carry a sense of identity. In the book of Acts, there is a designation given for the first time to the disciples who followed Jesus. In the 11th chapter of Acts, the last part of verse 26, there’s an interesting word used to identify those who imitated the life of Christ. Here’s what Luke wrote: “And the disciples were first called Christians in Antioch” (Acts 11:26). The word means to be a follower of Christ; to be Christ-like. I’m told the term given in that first century was not one of endearment, but rather one of derision when first coined. But I am convinced that the disciples wore that name with honor. I know we who call ourselves Christians do so now.

All of this brings me to something I’d like to share with you. As of January 1, 2019, the church that I pastor – Calvary Church of Conway – will officially become Robinson Avenue Baptist Church. After a great deal of prayer and planning, we as a church family have come to this decision as one that needed to be made. While we will always preach the Christ of Calvary, the new name reflects who we are and where we are. If I’m not mistaken, Robinson Avenue is a little over a mile in length. That means we’ll be easy to find. If someone asks me, “Where’s your church located?” It’s in our name. And with the inclusion of the word Baptist, we are identifying with our heritage. We are a Southern Baptist Church and we are grateful for the work that is being done and that has been done by God through the SBC. As their pastor, I can tell you we have the same great people, we’re preaching the same extraordinary Bible, and we’re exalting the same glorious Lord!

So, what’s in a name? I’m certainly prejudiced, but in Robinson Avenue Baptist Church, I think there’s quite a bit! Join us Sunday and see for yourself. I’ll save you a seat.