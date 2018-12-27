December 30

(2008)

10 Years Ago

St. Joseph American History students held a tea party to commemorate the Boston Tea Party. Participating were Alex Halter, Garrott Granholm, Craig Yrie, Nathan Burgener and Nathan Davidson. Social Studies teacher Betsy Beacham and student Maria Breeding prepared for this event.

Bro. and Mrs. Terry Johnson of Greenbrier established the Terry Johnson Endowed Scholarship for Ministerial Students at Central Baptist College. Johnson had pastored nine churches over the past 54 years.

Tristan Griffith, a Simon Intermediate School fifth grader, won an essay contest through The Point 94.1 radio station, aptly named, “Why My Teacher Rocks.” His teacher as TaLisha Givan.

(1993)

25 Years Ago

Jay Barth of Little Rock was named instructor of political science at Hendrix College. He received his doctorate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

A holiday drawing by C.J. Kordsmeier, a student at St. Joseph School, was chosen as the winner of the third-grade category in the CARTI Auxiliary’s Festival of Trees coloring contest.

Sen. Stanley Russ, vice chairman of the Education Commission of the States, joined national and state leaders in Washington, D.C. as retired publisher Walter Annenberg announced a $500 million gift to improve public education. It was the largest single private grant ever made to education.

(1968)

50 Years Ago

The “no left turn” restriction put into effect at four downtown intersections was not officially binding. Dozens of motorists forfeited bonds after they turned left but the only case to go to trial in the city division of municipal court was dismissed by Judge Rolland A. Bradley. Judge Bradley said there was no law to guide the court. The restrictions were being observed on a 120-day trial basis. Motorists forfeiting bonds gave up $6 apiece.

“Live a Little, Love a Little,” starring Elvis Presley, was showing at the Conway Theatre along with “Coogan’s Bluff,” starring Clint Eastwood.

(1943)

75 Years Ago

C. Hamilton Moses, president of Arkansas Power & Light, was the guest speaker at the Conway Rotary Club meeting at the Hotel Bachelor.

Col. Heber L. McAlister was elected commander of the Little Rock chapter of the Military Order of the World War.

Burford Oil moved to the building formerly known as the United Oil Company on the New Highway at the corner of Oak and Harkrider streets.

Fifty-eight Faulkner County young men were summoned for final examinations and induction into military service for January 11. Thirty-one were married and fathers.

(1918)

100 Years Ago

The stock and fixtures of the Greeson Drug Company were being moved from the store on West Oak Street to a splendid new home in the new Halter Building. The new store was undoubtedly one of the handsomest drug stores in the entire state.

John W. James, prominent Conway financier and planter and a widely known railroad official, died at his home, 107 Faulkner Street, after an illness of Bright’s disease, which had extended over more than a year. In his death, Conway lost one of its most prominent and most useful citizens.