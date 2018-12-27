The community is invited to the swearing-in ceremony of Lafayette Woods Jr. as Jefferson County sheriff. The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Woods’ father, Jefferson County Circuit Clerk Lafayette Woods Sr., will administer the oath of office. A reception with live music will follow the ceremony, according to a news release.

“Please join state and local elected officials, supporters and the community-at-large for a reception and swearing-in ceremony to celebrate my election as the 32nd Sheriff of Jefferson County,” Lafayette Woods Jr. said in the release.