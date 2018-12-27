The Army Corps of Engineers issued a small craft advisory for the Arkansas River. Rain in Oklahoma and Arkansas caused flows to rise. During high flows, strong currents and large debris can threaten the safety of pleasure craft, according to a news release.

Small craft advisories are issued when flows exceed 70,000 cubic feet per second. Flows at Trimble Lock and Dam near Fort Smith were about 115,000 c.f.s. and rising and will increase downstream of Fort Smith along the Arkansas River exceeding 70,000 c.f.s. this week, according to the release.

More rain could push flows higher or cause the advisory to remain in effect longer. Daily river information can be obtained at www.swl-wc.usace.army.mil.