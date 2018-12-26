Yes! Santa and Mrs. Claus did visit the children at Heber Spring’s Head Start School on Tuesday, December 18. . Santa popped in carrying his bag full of presents for the boys and girls. After his “Ho,Ho,Ho” greeting, he sang with the children, then welcomed them one by one to sit on his lap as he presented each with a wrapped gift which contained warm stocking caps and mitts. Photographer Dawn Hafemeister snapped a picture of each which are developed and presented to each child on a greeting card wishing each child a “Very Merry Christmas” from Hope Lutheran Church.

Our faithful Santa and Mrs. Santa was provided by our faithful Bill and Brenda Holcomb of Rosebud, AR. This has been a loving project of Hope Lutheran for several years now.