Hello everyone!

As we quickly approach another Christmas Day, I want to remind you that this holiday season is all about giving. First and foremost, it is about the gift of salvation that God gave to each of us through His son Jesus. But, it is also about the gifts we choose to give in return. So today, I want to focus on three gifts that you can freely give this Christmas.

We can give our time. Some of the best venues to volunteer our time and talents is the church or a local non-profit organization. Jesus said in Matthew 25:40, “…I tell you the truth, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers of mine, you did for me.” If we want to express our love and appreciation to Jesus, we can do so through acts of kindness extended to our fellow man. During the Christmas holidays, we can give of our time.We can give forgiveness. We live in a world full of imperfect people. In fact, people make mistakes all the time. These mistakes often put a strain on our relationships. When hurt feelings are involved, it becomes difficult to have a pleasant holiday. However, Ephesians 4:32 states, “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.” This Christmas could be about apologies, giving the gift of forgiveness, and allowing old wounds to heal.We can give our hearts to Jesus. Christmas above everything else, is a season of salvation. The most famous scripture in the Bible, John 3:16 states, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” The absolute best gift you can offer is a surrendered life to Jesus. And once you have given your life to Him, focus on sharing your faith with others. Christmas is centered around the gift of salvation.

Christmas will be here before we know it. Hopefully, you will add a few last-minute items to your Christmas list. I hope you will add the gift of time, the gift of forgiveness, and the gift of salvation to your Christmas list. These three gifts are extremely valuable to the recipient, but they won’t break the bank.

Blessings!!!