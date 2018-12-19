OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities say they are investigating a weekend inmate death at the Oklahoma County jail.

The Oklahoma County sheriff's office says 24-year-old Sindi Lucille Spray died Sunday. Inmates had alerted guards that Spray was unresponsive in her cell and medical personnel responded, but Spray was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.

Spray's cause of death will be determined by the state medical examiner. She had been arrested in Pottawatomie County on an Oklahoma County felony warrant. She was transferred from the Pottawatomie County jail to the Oklahoma County jail on Thursday.

The death is the sixth reported this year at the Oklahoma County jail.