The Don W. Reynolds Cancer Support House has been helping Fort Smith area families struggling with cancer for 40 years. They help nearly 5,000 individuals a year in a 14-county area by assisting with bills to offset the cost of cancer treatments, trying to improve general quality of life and providing support groups to deal with the emotional issues that come from cancer.

This Christmas season, the Reynolds Cancer Support House is trying to help, too.

“You just don’t understand what it’s like (to have cancer) until you’re in the throes of it,” said Cynthia Lingo, mother of a 14-year-old boy who has been battling cancer for 18 months. “You think you understand what cancer does to a family, but you really, really don’t understand it until you’re there”

Fourteen years ago, the Reynolds Cancer Support House found another way to help the Fort Smith area: The Christmas Families Program, meant to ease the stress of the holidays for families dealing with cancer.

The Christmas Families Program is an event that provides gifts for families who have a member currently undergoing treatment. Amy Willadsen, outreach coordinator at the Reynolds Cancer Support House, says this program is a great way for someone to give back to the community.

“They go above and beyond to give these kids opportunities to do things,” Lingo said. “Yes, they all have cancer or have had cancer. It’s a safe haven for them to go where they don’t have to worry about germs or wearing a mask. It’s a really remarkable thing … It’s been a godsend.”

Twelve families will be adopted this year. They will be given a wish list that provides gifts and food for everyone in the house to ease the stress of the holiday season. With gifts and food costs aside, that family can now focus on the more pressing weight of medical bills, taking care of their families and healing from the battle with cancer.

The program does have some specifics for how to qualify. Families must currently have someone in treatment and have at least one child at home; have a child with cancer or living with cancer in the home; and children involved in the Kids Kicking Cancer Support group. These families also do not receive help from other holiday programs.

“It is a joy to see the community come together to provide food and toys for these families and to bring joy to a home that is experiencing the great hardship that cancer brings to a household,” Susan Steffens, Reynolds Cancer Support House executive director, says in a news release.

“It’s kind of like being a guardian angel for them,” Lingo said of donating to the Christmas Family Program. “My son is going back into chemo on Dec. 27, so that makes Christmas more dreadful than happy. This event will let him have a good time.”