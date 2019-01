Births

Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:

Lindsey Ruth and Michael Thompson of Fort Smith, a boy, Dec. 31.

Kemberly Rozell of Greenwood, a girl, Jan. 1.

Elizabeth and Travis Gray of Mansfield, a girl, Jan. 1.

Jasmine Fields of Fort Smith, a boy, Jan. 1.

Jacklyn and Chase Martin of Fort Smith, a girl, Jan. 1.

Ivy Connor of Van Buren, a boy, Jan. 1.

Hayley and Thomas Nicely of Lavaca, a girl, Jan. 2.

Patricia Vickers of Fort Smith, a boy, Jan. 2.

Heather Tankersley and Nathan Durham of Fort Smith, a boy, Jan. 2.

Whitney and William Boozer of Fort Smith, a girl, Jan. 2.

Marisa and Paul Richmond of Fort Smith, a boy, Jan. 2.

Dezirae Corley and Vincent Landis of Paris, a girl, Jan. 2.

Justice and Christian Davis of Poteau, a girl, Jan. 2.

Tasia Howard and Audie Mason of Mountainburg, a boy, Jan. 3.

Jessica and Cory Hamilton of Paris, a girl, Jan. 3.

Nancy and John Turner of Van Buren, a boy, Jan. 3

Emily Sisco of Greenwood, a girl, Jan. 3.

Kayla and Travis Kemp of Van Buren, a boy, Jan. 3.

Destiny Hill and Joseph Crowley of Sallisaw, a girl, Jan. 3.

McKenzie McDowell of Sallisaw, a girl, Jan. 3.

Caroline and Rustin Reynolds of Fort Smith, a boy, Jan. 4.

Brittany and Joe Brunson of Ratcliff, a girl, Jan. 4.

Krystal and Jason Primm of Sallisaw, a girl, Jan. 4.

Keirston and Cody Monholland of Vian, a girl, Jan. 4.

Emmalyn and Adam Wheeler of Fort Smith, a girl, Jan. 4.

Lacey and Ricky May of Stigler, a girl, Jan. 4.

Cassandra and Matthew Dawson of Ozark, twins, a girl, a boy, Jan. 4.

Chelsea and David Harrison of Spiro, a boy, Jan. 5.

Tyeanna and Charles Wiley III of Sallisaw, a boy, Jan. 5.

Madison Aynes and Dylan Henderson of Fort Smith, a boy, Jan. 5.

Heather Martin and Kenner Ramos of Fort Smith, a girl, Jan. 6.

Sarah Zieg of Fort Smith, a girl, Jan. 6.

Holly and Jason Blevins of Greenwood, a boy, Jan. 6.

Megan Williams of Fort Smith, a girl, Jan. 6.

Jamie and Houston Garner of Fort Smith, a boy, Jan. 7.

Adrienne and Ryan Doughty of Mena, , a girl and a boy, Jan. 7.

Ashley Greb of Branch, a boy, Jan. 7.

Kiera and Kenall Waggoner of Stigler, a boy, Jan. 7.

Chameka Roberts of Muldrow, a boy, Jan. 7.

Amber Ludwick of Fort Smith, a boy, Jan. 7.

Phonethip Sayavong and Eduardo Luque Sanchez of Fort Smith, a girl, Jan. 7.

Ashlee and Matthew Dooly of Greenwood, a boy, Jan. 7.

Abrie Patterson of Barling, a girl, Jan. 7.

Marriages

The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Kristofer Spears, 44, and Krista Hollar, 39, both of Eufaula, Okla.

Justin Johnson, 37, and Frinch Magnetico, 30, both of Fort Smith.

John Foster Jr., 35, and Sarah Lantz, 33, both of Fort Smith.

Richard Ross, 44, and Jeanie Crabtree, 43, both of Pryor, Okla.

Clayton Hayes, 22, and Gabrielle Payne, 20, both of Fort Smith.

Tommy Smith, 51, and Eva Riley, 47, both of Fort Smith.

Jacinto Matamoros, 23, and Jasmine Ramirez, 20, both of Fort Smith.

Agustin Castanon, 43, and San Hernandez, 41, both of Fort Smith.

Brandon Lawson, 31, and Delilah Wright, 30, both of Fort Smith.

John Webb, 45, and Stephanie Martindale, 38, both of Fort Smith.

Jon Wells, 43, and Jenny Skaggs, 37, both of Fort Smith.

Samuel Sudbrink, 27, and Mckenna Nicklin, 23, both of Fort Smith.

Jedidiah Kursh, 38, and Sophia Parker, 37, both of Fort Smith.

Perry Jackson Jr., 41, and Savannah Shepard, 25, both of Muldrow.

Phoutthasak Voutthi, 28, and Bouachanh Saliphone, 31, both of Mansfield.

Curtis Dunagan, 35, and Maria Eads, 31, both of Wilburton, Okla.

Manuel Ortiz, 33, and Ma Saldivar, 33, both of Fort Smith.

David Strozier, 20, and Liberty Schell, 20, both of Waldron.

Lukas Yarberro, 23, and Dawn Nitz, 24, both of Fort Smith.

Floyd Bias, 30, of Fort Smith and Corrine Weaver, 33, of Wister, Okla.

John Pursel, 44, and Sabrina Hyatt, 41, both of Van Buren.

Cody Bradley, 21, of Porter, Okla., and Ashlie VanKirk, 23, of Muskogee, Okla.

David Allison, 45, and Stepheny Allison, 36, both of Lavaca.

Bradley Puckett, 27, of Van Buren and Hannah Hernandez, 23, of Greenwood.

The Crawford County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Colton Key, 21, Alyssa Bowlin, 21, both of Mountainburg.

Brandon Taylor, 36, and Megan DeMichael, 34, both of Natural Dam.

Bryon DeWeese, 22, and Jeanette Chavez, 20, both of Van Buren.

Billy Boykin, 74, and Mary Loughridge, 79, of Charleston.

Jonathan Nichols, 22, and Lauren Baker, 24, both of Van Buren.

Shay Dodson, 20, and Payge Sullivan, 20, both of Fort Smith.

Jeremy Philpot, 36, and Dell Goldman, 33, both of Van Buren.

Chase Kaler, 29, and Kimberly Edwards, 37, both of Weleetka, Okla.

Frederick Canady, 44, and Sharohonda King, 37, both of Alma.

Lilburn Addington, 60, and Flora Reynolds, 57, both of Alma.