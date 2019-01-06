The Nutrition Counseling Center at Baptist Health-Fort Smith will offer a six-week weight loss program called “Bringing Healthy Back,” led by a registered dietitian. Participants will be provided with the tools and knowledge to live a healthier lifestyle such as meal planning, smart shopping, reading nutrition labels, smart exercise cooking tips and weight maintenance.

“We like to think of it as a ‘lifestyle overhaul,’” Blake Metcalf, MS, RD, LD, BC-ADM, CDE, clinical nutrition manager, says in a news release. “We help people shop smarter, cook more often, enjoy exercise and regain a normal relationship with food.”

Metcalf says motivation to lose weight often wears off, but with a proper plan and understanding of how the body works, weight loss goals can be achieved.

The program will also provide accountability to help drive real results. The group sessions will be 5:30 p.m. every Monday beginning Jan. 14 at the Nutrition Counseling Center, 818 Lexington Ave. in Fort Smith The cost is $99 per person or $175 per couple. Participants can register until Jan. 14.

For information or to register, call (479) 441-4183.