A film on Fort Smith's most famous bordello will make its debut Sunday.

“Step Into: Miss Laura’s” will premiere on the Arkansas Educational Television Network at 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Written by Mad Possum Pictures producer/writer/actor Chuck King and directed by Van Buren High School graduate Devon Parks, the movie was filmed inside Miss Laura’s and other area locations beginning in late 2016.

“We started looking at places in our areas — not just the buildings themselves, which are wonderful — but at the stories that happened inside them,” King said in 2016. “Miss Laura’s has a history of its own. The thought was, ‘Who were the people living in the building? Why were they there? What is their story?’”

Out of seven row houses that lined Fort Smith’s Old West red light district, Miss Laura’s is the only house of ill repute that has stood the test of time. Defying flood, flame and tornado, it is the first former bordello on the National Register of Historic Places, and it has been fully restored to its original grandeur.

But, the surviving facade of this turn of the century landmark is only part of the story, and the film will introduce viewers to Laura Zeigler and the girls who made the house famous.

“Step Into: Miss Laura’s” follows a short journey of a handful of girls inside Miss Laura’s bordello. Written from rare pieces of factual information, the film recreates a glimpse into what life may have been like inside the historic bordello. The film incorporates factual events about Miss Laura’s while focusing on four young females inside the house. All four individuals represent the different dynamics that “could and most likely did” exist inside the house, Parks said in 2016.

The film’s cast members include Marlane Barnes as the story’s lead character, as well as actors Lauren Sweetser, Brandon Keener and Hunter Doohan.

"Miss Laura's" is the production company's follow-up to "Step Into: The King Opera House," which was filmed in Van Buren in 2013.

“Step Into: Miss Laura’s” will also air at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24. For information and to view the trailer, visit aetn.org.