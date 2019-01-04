The iconic talent and popularity of actor/director/producer Charlie Chaplin will be explored visually and musically via the Fort Smith Symphony's upcoming concert.

John Jeter, music director for the symphony, and the group's musicians will perform their fourth event of their 2018-19 season, "It's Time for Chaplin," at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. The concert will feature the symphony performing the entire film score to Charlie Chaplin's 1931 film, "City Lights."

The classic black-and-white movie will be projected onto a large screen during the concert, adding another dimension of excitement and wonder for audience members, Jeter said.

"It's terrific to have a film with live music, which was the case for so many early silent films," he said. "They did have some sound effects in 'City Lights,' and the members of the audience will hear some of those things that are actually part of the film."

Those listening to the symphony and watching the film on the screen over the musicians will witness a major example of Chaplin's gifts, Jeter said.

"Chaplin was one of the first director-producers to truly integrate music with visuals because he himself was an amateur musician," he said. "He played cello and piano a little bit. He was really multi-talented.

"And the music in 'City Lights' is actually Chaplin's music — music that he composed back in the day," Jeter added. "Back then, Chaplin would film a segment of a movie and then he would watch what was filmed while singing or playing some simple melody or idea on the piano."

Next, Chaplin would have a composer write the music down with instructions such as "put strings here" or "place a brass fanfare there," he said.

"A few weeks later, they would get with Chaplin and have a small ensemble of musicians play the music for Chaplin while he was watching the film," Jeter said. "If Chaplin liked it, the music would be orchestrated more completely. It was a lot different than now, as far as the technology is concerned."

In addition to Chaplin, the cast of "City Lights" includes Virginia Cherrill, Hank Mann, Harry Myers and Florence Lee. The film holds a 98 percent "tomatometer" rating and an equally impressive 96 percent audience approval rating on RottenTomatoes.com.

"City Lights" also was named the No. 1 romantic comedy of all time by the American Film Institute.

"The movie is very funny; it's a love story, and it's tender," Jeter said. "The movie is definitely something that everyone will enjoy. Chaplin had such an incredible talent for making it work for every viewer, which is why he is considered one of the great filmmakers.

"In his day, Chaplin was as famous or more famous than anyone you could think of now," he added. "People know who he is and all about him, and for those who are younger, this concert will be a fantastic opportunity to hear and see a Chaplin film. A silent black-and-white film released in the 1930s are the reasons why people should see this."

For the symphony event, the film will be seen via a high-definition tape print that will be shipped from the Italy-based Chaplin Studios, Jeter said. A couple of symphony rehearsals utilizing the tape print will take place before the public concert, he said.

"It's very old school but that is what makes all of this so great," Jeter said. "To have a live soundtrack is a special thing. People should check out this concert, which will be unique and a lot of fun."

Tickets for the concert range from $20 to $50 and can be purchased at FortSmithSymphony.org. Admission also is by season ticket. Those seeking information can call (479) 452-7575, email FSSymphony@FortSmithSymphony.org or visit CharlieChaplin.com and the Fort Smith Symphony Facebook page.

"Chaplin was hugely influential in the history of film, and with the transition from silence to talking pictures, so much of what you see with that came from Chaplin," Jeter said. "Like Babe Ruth, Chaplin was extremely famous. Babe Ruth was an international phenomenon, and that was what Charlie Chaplin was like."