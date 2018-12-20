Area theater fans and visitors will find themselves treated to several classics complete with a "modern, fun" twist or two in 2019.

The Fort Smith Little Theatre will present such well-known productions like "The Graduate," "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," "Miracle on 34th Street" and Disney's "Beauty and the Beast,'" among others, which will provide excitement for audience members, actors and stage crew members alike, said Micki Voelkel, a longtime member of the Fort Smith Little Theatre.

"I think 2019 will be a really good season at the Fort Smith Little Theatre," said Voelkel, who will direct the group's version of "The Graduate" in early April. "The new season will have a little bit of everything, and many of the stories for 2019 are very familiar to people.

"It will be fun to do our own take, and the off-season shows are always great, too," she added.

Summer Robinson, who will occupy the director's chair for Fort Smith Little Theatre's "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" in June, agreed the quality of the upcoming schedule will impress patrons.

"The season is a heavy hitter; I'm so excited about it," she said. "There are so many great shows to audition for and to just go and see. I am excited just to see these shows myself."

Following is a list of the Fort Smith Little Theatre's 2019 productions:

• "Happily Ever After: A Wedding Comedy" — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14-16 and Feb. 20-23, and at 2 p.m. Feb. 17. Mark Dunn's story presents Francie, who minutes before her wedding is hiding in a church nursery. Francie is convinced that she belongs with another man, as long as he wakes up from his coma. Francie is surrounded by a loyal fiance, a mother who plots, a caterer with eyes for the minister, a dog's funeral and more. The show will be directed by Eric Wells.

• "The Graduate" — 7:30 p.m. April 4-6 and April 10-13, and at 2 p.m. April 7. Set in the 1960s in California and hailed as a classic by many, the creation of B. Henry, T. Johnson, C. Webb and C. Willingham shows what happens when a recent college graduate is seduced by Mrs. Robinson, the mother of the girl he loves, Elaine. Confusing feelings and circumstances soon bubble to the surface. Fort Smith Little Theatre member Micki Voelkel will direct.

• "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" — 7:30 p.m. June 6-8 and June 12-15, and at 2:30 p.m. June 9. Made into an Oscar-winning film version in 1975, "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" centers around Randle, a charismatic criminal who thinks he is avoiding hard labor by staying inside a mental institution. Randle easily makes friends inside the facility, but not without a massive cost. Summer Robinson will direct.

• "Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast'" — 7:30 p.m. July 25-27, July 31, Aug. 1-3 and Aug. 8-10, and at 2 p.m. July 28 and Aug. 4. Popular with many people of all ages, "Beauty and the Beast" is driven by Belle, a smart, young woman in a French town, and the Beast she encounters. The Beast, as it turns out, is really a young prince who is under another person's spell. Carole Rogers will direct and George Mann will serve as director of music.

• "Born Yesterday" — 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19-21 and Sept. 25-28, and at 2 p.m. Sept. 22. Little Theatre member Duff Taylor will direct this production, which was written by Garson Kanin and made into movie versions in 1950 and 1993. An uncultured, silly girlfriend embarrasses her rich, crude boyfriend while they are in the nation's capital. A reporter is recruited to show the young woman what to do and not do, but the plan backfires for the wealthy boyfriend in more ways than one.

• "Miracle on 34th Street" — 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-9 and Nov. 13-16, and at 2 p.m. Nov. 10. An older gentleman who claims he is Kris Kringle, accepts a job to portray Santa Claus at Macy's. When some of the public begin questioning the man's grasp on reality, a court competency hearing is scheduled and one small girl's belief in Santa is shaken. The show will be directed by Brandon Bolin.

The Little Theatre's 2019 schedule also will include two off-season productions, "A Perfect Likeness: Carroll Photographs Dickens" and "Best Christmas Pageant Ever." The former will be directed by Jamie Lambdin and will be staged April 25-27, while the latter will be directed by Jill Moody-Ledbetter and Jennie Mathews and will be presented Dec. 5-7.

Season tickets are $60 for regular season "Flex" passes and $120 for "Gala Opening Night" season pass. The "Flex" pass includes choice of at least seven performances (six evening events and one matinee) for each of the six productions during the season. The "Gala Opening Night" pass includes same-seat admission to all six opening night performances, as well as complimentary hors d'oeuvres, champagne and dessert.

Season tickets can be purchased at FSLT.org.

Individual show tickets also will be on sale. Admission to the off-season productions will be $7 at the door.

"It's really nice to have a season full of shows that are well-known," Robinson said. "I'm excited with the group of actors we have, and I'll be excited to see who comes out and auditions for the shows."