WESTWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

January 9

Chicken Fajita or Beef / Bean / Cheese Burrito, Refried Beans, Lettuce / Tomato / Salsa, Shredded Cheese, Oatmeal Cookie

January 10

Chili with Beans, Corn Chips / Shredded Cheese or Hot Dog, Garden Salad with Ranch, Cinnamon Roll

January 11

Stuffed Crust Pepperoni Pizza or Cheese Bread Sticks / Marinara, Carrots, Garden Salad with Ranch

January 14

Corn Dog or Sloppy Joe, Potato Smiles, Raw Veggie Sticks / Ranch

January 15

Chicken Nuggets or Steak Fingers, French Fries, Garden Salad with Ranch

EAST HILLS MIDDLE SCHOOL

January 9

Taco Salad or Beef / Bean / Cheese Burrito, Refried Beans, Lettuce / Tomato / Salsa / Cheese, Snickerdoodle Cookie OR Egg Rolls / Sweet n Sour Sauce, Carrots, Garden Salad with Ranch

January 10

Chicken Spaghetti or Chicken Parmesan, Carrots, Broccoli, Breadstick OR Corndog, Potato Wedges, Cole Slaw

January 11

Stuffed Crust Sausage Pizza or Cheese Bread Sticks / Marinara, Italian Blend Vegetables, Garden Salad with Ranch, OR Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Italian Blend Vegetables, Salad Cup

January 14

BBQ Pork Sandwich or Mini Corn Dogs, French Fries, Baked Beans OR Hamburger, French Fries, Salad Cup

January 15

Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Nuggets, Mashed Potatoes / Gravy, Black Eyed Peas, Wheat Roll OR Crispito / Salsa, Black Eyed Peas, Garden Salad with Ranch

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL

January 9

Corn Dog, Baked Beans, Cole Slaw, Baked Chips

January 10

Lasagna, Green Beans, Garden Salad with Ranch, Bread Stick

January 11

French Bread Pizza, Carrots, Garden Salad with Ranch

January 14

Chicken Fajita, Refried Beans, Lettuce / Tomato / Salsa, Shredded Cheese / Sour Cream, Snickerdoodle Cookie

January 15

Steak Fingers, Mashed Potatoes / Gravy, Black Eyed Peas, Wheat Roll

HACKETT SCHOOL DISTRICT