This year marks the 113th season of live racing at Oaklawn in Hot Springs. Oaklawn is not only Arkansas's only Thoroughbred racing venue, it holds title as one of the top tracks in the nation. The venue, which is located at 2705 Central Avenue, is open year-round for simulcasting and electronic gaming operations and features live racing from January through mid-April. The 57-day live racing season begins on January 13 this year. "We are unique in the racing industry in the fact that we are in a small resort town," said David Longinotti, director of racing at Oaklawn...