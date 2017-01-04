At the January meeting of the Greenwood City Council Monday the council was approached by Greenwood citizen Luke Gieschen concerning the recently enacted animal ordinance. Gieschen asked for information as to how the council came to pass the current ordinance and he was directed to the city's website (Greenwoodar.org/Government/Public-Documents) where all of the city's agendas, minutes, ordinances and resolutions are online. In addition to their website meetings are posted on Youtube and the ordinance was posted in the paper as required by law on Dec...