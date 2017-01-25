Assistant Superintendent, Kevin Hesslen, addressed the school board during their January meeting. Hesslen stated that since the minimum wage increase to $8.50 an hour the school needed address the amount that substitute teach are paid by the district. Current daily rates are: $65 regular pay, $70 bachelor's degree pay and $75 for certified pay. Long term rates ar $75 regular, $140 bachelor's degree and $150 for certified pay. A long term sub is one that teaches for 10 consecutive days at the same position...