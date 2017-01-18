According to a press release from the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office a gas well pump station off of Utah Ranch Road in the Lavaca area was discovered destroyed by vandals. Also, Lavaca Public Schools reports damage done to school buildings by vandals. Several other sites of vandalism have been reported around and in the city of Lavaca. SCSO responded to a gas well pump station off of Utah Ranch Road. Workers had found the site damaged. Unknown parties had shot up the station with a shotgun. The site will have to be repaired and the well is not pumping currently until the site can be fixed...