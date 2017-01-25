The Greenwood chapter of the Girl Scouts held their annual Cookie Kickoff Friday night and invited a special guest, Boston Whisenhunt. It was about two years ago after his first baseball practice of the year that his parents noticed a lump on Boston's neck. Nearly a month later the lump was identified as cancer and even later it was diagnosed as Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Each year the Girl Scouts choose a community service project and for the rest of the year they will be focusing on Boston and his family...